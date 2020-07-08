All apartments in Renton
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
2702 Mill Ave S
Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:49 PM

2702 Mill Ave S

2702 Mill Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2702 Mill Avenue South, Renton, WA 98055
Victoria Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2702 Mill Ave S Available 07/01/20 Fantastic 4 bed/3 bath home in great neighborhood - Fantastic 4 bed/3 bath home in great neighborhood and central location in Renton. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and high end range vent for even the most intense cooking. 3 roomy bedrooms upstairs and master bath with lg walk in closet and 5 piece master bath. Addition built over the garage could be 4th bedroom or bonus room or separate office. Large lot with wonderful landscaping and private covered deck in backyard.

(RLNE5743050)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2702 Mill Ave S have any available units?
2702 Mill Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2702 Mill Ave S have?
Some of 2702 Mill Ave S's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2702 Mill Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
2702 Mill Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2702 Mill Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 2702 Mill Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 2702 Mill Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 2702 Mill Ave S offers parking.
Does 2702 Mill Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2702 Mill Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2702 Mill Ave S have a pool?
No, 2702 Mill Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 2702 Mill Ave S have accessible units?
No, 2702 Mill Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 2702 Mill Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2702 Mill Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.

