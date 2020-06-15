2123 Aberdeen Avenue Northeast

Amenities
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)
Spacious 4 bedroom home in the quiet Kennydale neighborhood. The front yard has a large porch perfect for lounging, and a well-maintained carpet of grass. It also has a commodious fenced backyard with a large patio.
Carpeted floors all throughout except the tiled kitchen.
The living room has a vintage furnace fireplace, perfect for cozying up on cold evenings.
All rooms feature large double-pane windows for an ample amount of natural light.
Tiled kitchen has stained maple wooden cabinetry, a refrigerator, an oven with a range hood, a microwave, and a dishwasher. Washer and dryer are both in unit.
There's also an additional unit in the garage for storage.
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Nearest attractions and parks: Kennydale Lions Park, Gene Coulon, Memorial Beach Park, and May Creek Park.
Bus lines:
Edmonds Ave NE & NE2 0.3 miles
I-405 & NE 30th Metro Transit 0.6 miles
Harrington Ave. NE & NE 105 Metro Transit 0.5 Miles
