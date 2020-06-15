2123 Aberdeen Avenue Northeast

Amenities

Spacious 4 bedroom home in the quiet Kennydale neighborhood. The front yard has a large porch perfect for lounging, and a well-maintained carpet of grass. It also has a commodious fenced backyard with a large patio.



Carpeted floors all throughout except the tiled kitchen.

The living room has a vintage furnace fireplace, perfect for cozying up on cold evenings.



All rooms feature large double-pane windows for an ample amount of natural light.



Tiled kitchen has stained maple wooden cabinetry, a refrigerator, an oven with a range hood, a microwave, and a dishwasher. Washer and dryer are both in unit.



There's also an additional unit in the garage for storage.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearest attractions and parks: Kennydale Lions Park, Gene Coulon, Memorial Beach Park, and May Creek Park.



