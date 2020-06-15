All apartments in Renton
2123 Aberdeen Avenue Northeast
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:53 AM

2123 Aberdeen Avenue Northeast · (408) 917-0430
Location

2123 Aberdeen Avenue Northeast, Renton, WA 98056
Kennydale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,420

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1440 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)
Call us now at 408 809 5438 for bookings, inquiries and applications!

Spacious 4 bedroom home in the quiet Kennydale neighborhood. The front yard has a large porch perfect for lounging, and a well-maintained carpet of grass. It also has a commodious fenced backyard with a large patio.

Carpeted floors all throughout except the tiled kitchen.
The living room has a vintage furnace fireplace, perfect for cozying up on cold evenings.

All rooms feature large double-pane windows for an ample amount of natural light.

Tiled kitchen has stained maple wooden cabinetry, a refrigerator, an oven with a range hood, a microwave, and a dishwasher. Washer and dryer are both in unit.

There's also an additional unit in the garage for storage.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearest attractions and parks: Kennydale Lions Park, Gene Coulon, Memorial Beach Park, and May Creek Park.

Bus lines:
Edmonds Ave NE & NE2 0.3 miles
I-405 & NE 30th Metro Transit 0.6 miles
Harrington Ave. NE & NE 105 Metro Transit 0.5 Miles

(RLNE5835729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2123 Aberdeen Avenue Northeast have any available units?
2123 Aberdeen Avenue Northeast has a unit available for $2,420 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2123 Aberdeen Avenue Northeast have?
Some of 2123 Aberdeen Avenue Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2123 Aberdeen Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
2123 Aberdeen Avenue Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2123 Aberdeen Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 2123 Aberdeen Avenue Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 2123 Aberdeen Avenue Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 2123 Aberdeen Avenue Northeast does offer parking.
Does 2123 Aberdeen Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2123 Aberdeen Avenue Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2123 Aberdeen Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 2123 Aberdeen Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 2123 Aberdeen Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 2123 Aberdeen Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2123 Aberdeen Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2123 Aberdeen Avenue Northeast has units with dishwashers.
