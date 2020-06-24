All apartments in Renton
2100 Lake Washington Blvd
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

2100 Lake Washington Blvd

2100 Lake Washington Boulevard North · No Longer Available
Location

2100 Lake Washington Boulevard North, Renton, WA 98056

Amenities

Deposit:$250

Home Amenities

Breathtaking Lake Washington Views*
Full Size Washer and Dryer
Designer Interior Finishes
Gourmet Kitchens with Center Islands
Stainless Steel Appliances*
Elegant Granite Countertops*
Custom Quality Fixtures
Elevated Windows and 9&#8242; Ceiling Heights
Personal Patio or Balcony
Abundant Storage and Closet Space
Wood-burning Fireplaces*
Wired for Technology
Direct Access Garages*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2100 Lake Washington Blvd have any available units?
2100 Lake Washington Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2100 Lake Washington Blvd have?
Some of 2100 Lake Washington Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2100 Lake Washington Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2100 Lake Washington Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 Lake Washington Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2100 Lake Washington Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 2100 Lake Washington Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2100 Lake Washington Blvd offers parking.
Does 2100 Lake Washington Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2100 Lake Washington Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 Lake Washington Blvd have a pool?
No, 2100 Lake Washington Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2100 Lake Washington Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2100 Lake Washington Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 Lake Washington Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2100 Lake Washington Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
