Renton, WA
Valley Springs Apartments
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:01 PM

Valley Springs Apartments

15300 SE 155th Pl · (833) 501-3936
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15300 SE 155th Pl, Renton, WA 98058

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit D-306 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 943 sqft

Unit B-104 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 943 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit A-102 · Avail. now

$2,085

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1196 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Valley Springs Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
gym
pet friendly
internet access
Valley Springs is a beautiful community offering luxurious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes spread across 4 buildings. At Valley Springs we treat you like family - you won't just be a number to us. We take pride in our apartment homes, the community, and our hospitality services and it shows! Call or drop-in to tour an apartment home and our beautifully landscaped grounds. We look forward to making Valley Springs your new place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $200 One time
limit: Up to two pets
rent: $25
restrictions: Max weight 60 lb each. Breed restrictions apply, contact the leasing office for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Valley Springs Apartments have any available units?
Valley Springs Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does Valley Springs Apartments have?
Some of Valley Springs Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Valley Springs Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Valley Springs Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Valley Springs Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Valley Springs Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Valley Springs Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Valley Springs Apartments offers parking.
Does Valley Springs Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Valley Springs Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Valley Springs Apartments have a pool?
No, Valley Springs Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Valley Springs Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Valley Springs Apartments has accessible units.
Does Valley Springs Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Valley Springs Apartments has units with dishwashers.
