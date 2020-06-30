All apartments in Renton
Last updated October 31 2019 at 6:56 PM

19002 108th Ave SE - 2

19002 108th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

19002 108th Avenue Southeast, Renton, WA 98055

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Well positioned property! Commercial access with 1 mile radius is as follows: Valley Medical Center, Regal Cinemas, Shopping Center, Fred Meyer, Safeway and others. Many major employers are within a 5 minute drive. Benson Hill Elementary School, Meeker Middle School, Kentridge High School. Original year built is 1955 and on public records effective year is 1979. Interior as fully renovated in the year of 2017 with new paint, carpet, flooring, new kitchen, blinds and new appliances. Double pane window and lots of parking. Rear yard in good size. $80 flat fee for water, sewer and garbage (2 tenants) Due to high call volume, I apologize I cannot return call one by one, but you can send me an email or text to request showing. Let me know the best day to view. Required documents: >12 month lease > background and credit check and processing fee at $38.95 per person > require most recent paycheck stub > require most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria > need last year W-2 > first month's rent, $800 deposit + $200 non-refundable admin fee + $300 pet deposit per pet (pet limit 20 lbs or less) > manage by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19002 108th Ave SE - 2 have any available units?
19002 108th Ave SE - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 19002 108th Ave SE - 2 have?
Some of 19002 108th Ave SE - 2's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19002 108th Ave SE - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
19002 108th Ave SE - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19002 108th Ave SE - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 19002 108th Ave SE - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 19002 108th Ave SE - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 19002 108th Ave SE - 2 offers parking.
Does 19002 108th Ave SE - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19002 108th Ave SE - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19002 108th Ave SE - 2 have a pool?
No, 19002 108th Ave SE - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 19002 108th Ave SE - 2 have accessible units?
No, 19002 108th Ave SE - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 19002 108th Ave SE - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 19002 108th Ave SE - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

