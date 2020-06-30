19002 108th Ave SE - 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Well positioned property! Commercial access with 1 mile radius is as follows: Valley Medical Center, Regal Cinemas, Shopping Center, Fred Meyer, Safeway and others. Many major employers are within a 5 minute drive. Benson Hill Elementary School, Meeker Middle School, Kentridge High School. Original year built is 1955 and on public records effective year is 1979. Interior as fully renovated in the year of 2017 with new paint, carpet, flooring, new kitchen, blinds and new appliances. Double pane window and lots of parking. Rear yard in good size. $80 flat fee for water, sewer and garbage (2 tenants) Due to high call volume, I apologize I cannot return call one by one, but you can send me an email or text to request showing. Let me know the best day to view. Required documents: >12 month lease > background and credit check and processing fee at $38.95 per person > require most recent paycheck stub > require most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria > need last year W-2 > first month's rent, $800 deposit + $200 non-refundable admin fee + $300 pet deposit per pet (pet limit 20 lbs or less) > manage by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc.