Alaire Apartment Homes

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning bathtub oven range smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court business center carport clubhouse concierge elevator 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill online portal sauna tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 cc payments coffee bar dog park e-payments guest parking hot tub internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby package receiving shuffle board smoke-free community trash valet

If you’re looking for a place near downtown and The Landing, Alaire Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom fully renovated homes for rent in Renton, WA. An unbeatable location and amazing amenities, including two swimming pools and a fitness center, welcome you to your comfortable and convenient home at Alaire Apartments.



Alaire Apartments boasts impeccable grounds in a park-like setting. The moment you walk onto the property, you’ll experience a laid-back, friendly atmosphere. You’ll love the array of opportunities for fun and relaxation that surround your new home, including perks like:



Resident Fitness Center

2 Seasonal Swimming Pools

Basketball Court



Visit our Amenities page to see the full list of in-home features and amenities that are waiting for you at Alaire Apartments.