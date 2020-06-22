All apartments in Renton
Last updated April 10 2019 at 1:26 PM

17680 112th Ave SE

17680 112th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

17680 112th Avenue Southeast, Renton, WA 98055

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0a3c2550c5 ----
Lovely 3 bedroom home in great location. Living room features vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace. Large open kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Dining area off kitchen opens to large 2 level, partially covered deck, perfect for entertaining! All bedrooms on main level, master bedroom has large walk-in closet and .75 bath with dual sink vanity. Two nice-sized guest bedrooms and full guest bath complete the upper level. Spacious bonus room on lower level, utility room includes additional .75 bath. Washer and dryer included. Attached 2 car garage.

COMMUNITY NAME: Benson Hill
YEAR BUILT: 2001

SCHOOLS
Elementary: Benson Hills | Middle/Jr High: Nelson | High: Lindbergh

APPLIANCES
Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave | Washer | Dryer

PARKING
2 Car Attached Garage

HEATING
Gas Forced Air

UTILITIES INCLUDED
No Utilities Included

LEASE DETAILS
12 Month or greater with approval

STANDARD DEPOSIT
Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $2100 plus a non-refundable fee of $250. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results.

PET POLICY ? NO PETS
IF Pets ARE Accepted, the following policy applies:
? Pet is possible with prior approval
? Pet must be over 2 years old
? Pet must neutered or spayed
? Pet must be and under 30lbs
? No aggressive breeds
? Other restrictions may apply
? Pet application fees are $50 per pet. Monthly pet administration fees are $25 per pet.
? Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $500 per pet (may vary). This deposit would be in addition to the standard security deposit and is refundable subject to property condition on move out.

EASY TO APPLY ONLINE!
$37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card!
https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties

Secured Mailbox

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17680 112th Ave SE have any available units?
17680 112th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 17680 112th Ave SE have?
Some of 17680 112th Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17680 112th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
17680 112th Ave SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17680 112th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 17680 112th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 17680 112th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 17680 112th Ave SE does offer parking.
Does 17680 112th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17680 112th Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17680 112th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 17680 112th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 17680 112th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 17680 112th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 17680 112th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17680 112th Ave SE has units with dishwashers.
