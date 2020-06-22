17680 112th Ave SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely 3 bedroom home in great location. Living room features vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace. Large open kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Dining area off kitchen opens to large 2 level, partially covered deck, perfect for entertaining! All bedrooms on main level, master bedroom has large walk-in closet and .75 bath with dual sink vanity. Two nice-sized guest bedrooms and full guest bath complete the upper level. Spacious bonus room on lower level, utility room includes additional .75 bath. Washer and dryer included. Attached 2 car garage.



COMMUNITY NAME: Benson Hill

YEAR BUILT: 2001



SCHOOLS

Elementary: Benson Hills | Middle/Jr High: Nelson | High: Lindbergh



APPLIANCES

Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave | Washer | Dryer



PARKING

2 Car Attached Garage



HEATING

Gas Forced Air



UTILITIES INCLUDED

No Utilities Included



LEASE DETAILS

12 Month or greater with approval



STANDARD DEPOSIT

Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $2100 plus a non-refundable fee of $250. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results.



PET POLICY ? NO PETS

IF Pets ARE Accepted, the following policy applies:

? Pet is possible with prior approval

? Pet must be over 2 years old

? Pet must neutered or spayed

? Pet must be and under 30lbs

? No aggressive breeds

? Other restrictions may apply

? Pet application fees are $50 per pet. Monthly pet administration fees are $25 per pet.

? Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $500 per pet (may vary). This deposit would be in addition to the standard security deposit and is refundable subject to property condition on move out.



$37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card!

