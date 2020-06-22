17680 112th Ave SE

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0a3c2550c5 ----
Lovely 3 bedroom home in great location. Living room features vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace. Large open kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Dining area off kitchen opens to large 2 level, partially covered deck, perfect for entertaining! All bedrooms on main level, master bedroom has large walk-in closet and .75 bath with dual sink vanity. Two nice-sized guest bedrooms and full guest bath complete the upper level. Spacious bonus room on lower level, utility room includes additional .75 bath. Washer and dryer included. Attached 2 car garage.
COMMUNITY NAME: Benson Hill
YEAR BUILT: 2001
SCHOOLS
Elementary: Benson Hills | Middle/Jr High: Nelson | High: Lindbergh
APPLIANCES
Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave | Washer | Dryer
PARKING
2 Car Attached Garage
HEATING
Gas Forced Air
UTILITIES INCLUDED
No Utilities Included
LEASE DETAILS
12 Month or greater with approval
STANDARD DEPOSIT
Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $2100 plus a non-refundable fee of $250. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results.
PET POLICY ? NO PETS
IF Pets ARE Accepted, the following policy applies:
? Pet is possible with prior approval
? Pet must be over 2 years old
? Pet must neutered or spayed
? Pet must be and under 30lbs
? No aggressive breeds
? Other restrictions may apply
? Pet application fees are $50 per pet. Monthly pet administration fees are $25 per pet.
? Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $500 per pet (may vary). This deposit would be in addition to the standard security deposit and is refundable subject to property condition on move out.
EASY TO APPLY ONLINE!
$37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card!
https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties
Secured Mailbox