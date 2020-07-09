All apartments in Renton
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
17115 116th Avenue SE
Last updated July 22 2019 at 4:51 PM

17115 116th Avenue SE

17115 116th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Renton
Cascade
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Gym
Location

17115 116th Avenue Southeast, Renton, WA 98055
Cascade

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d1c60ad055 ---- Style and location have come together in this light filled townhouse in a small community. The first story opens up to marble tiles, a living room with hardwood floors and a wood burning fireplace. Kitchen features granite counter tops, all new cabinets, high-end stainless steel appliances, and a dining area overlooking the private patio! Upstairs you will find 2 generously sized bedrooms and closets along with a remodeled bathroom with tile tub-surround. Windows everywhere you look allow for tons of natural light. This home even has a separate, secured storage unit. Water, Sewer, Trash Included. This is a must see! COMMUNITY NAME: Spring Glen Court YEAR BUILT: 1982 - Remodeled 2019! SCHOOLS Elementary: Cascade Elementary Middle/Jr High: Nelsen MIddle High: Lindbergh APPLIANCES Oven/Range Refrigerator Dishwasher Microwave Washer Dryer PARKING 1 Reserved Space HEATING Electric UTILITIES INCLUDED Water Sewer Trash LEASE DETAILS 12 Month or greater with approval STANDARD DEPOSIT Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $1795 plus a non-refundable fee of $250. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results. PET POLICY ? Small dog only - Case by Case IF Pets ARE Accepted, the following policy applies: ? Pet is possible with prior approval ? Pet must be over 2 years old ? Pet must neutered or spayed ? Pet must be and under 30lbs ? No aggressive breeds ? Other restrictions may apply ? Pet application fees are $50 per pet. Monthly pet administration fees are $25 per pet. ? Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $500 per pet (may vary). This deposit would be in addition to the standard security deposit and is refundable subject to property condition on move out. EASY TO APPLY ONLINE! $37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card! https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17115 116th Avenue SE have any available units?
17115 116th Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 17115 116th Avenue SE have?
Some of 17115 116th Avenue SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17115 116th Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
17115 116th Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17115 116th Avenue SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 17115 116th Avenue SE is pet friendly.
Does 17115 116th Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 17115 116th Avenue SE offers parking.
Does 17115 116th Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17115 116th Avenue SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17115 116th Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 17115 116th Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 17115 116th Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 17115 116th Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 17115 116th Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17115 116th Avenue SE has units with dishwashers.

