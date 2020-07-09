17115 116th Avenue SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d1c60ad055 ---- Style and location have come together in this light filled townhouse in a small community. The first story opens up to marble tiles, a living room with hardwood floors and a wood burning fireplace. Kitchen features granite counter tops, all new cabinets, high-end stainless steel appliances, and a dining area overlooking the private patio! Upstairs you will find 2 generously sized bedrooms and closets along with a remodeled bathroom with tile tub-surround. Windows everywhere you look allow for tons of natural light. This home even has a separate, secured storage unit. Water, Sewer, Trash Included. This is a must see! COMMUNITY NAME: Spring Glen Court YEAR BUILT: 1982 - Remodeled 2019! SCHOOLS Elementary: Cascade Elementary Middle/Jr High: Nelsen MIddle High: Lindbergh APPLIANCES Oven/Range Refrigerator Dishwasher Microwave Washer Dryer PARKING 1 Reserved Space HEATING Electric UTILITIES INCLUDED Water Sewer Trash LEASE DETAILS 12 Month or greater with approval STANDARD DEPOSIT Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $1795 plus a non-refundable fee of $250. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results. PET POLICY ? Small dog only - Case by Case IF Pets ARE Accepted, the following policy applies: ? Pet is possible with prior approval ? Pet must be over 2 years old ? Pet must neutered or spayed ? Pet must be and under 30lbs ? No aggressive breeds ? Other restrictions may apply ? Pet application fees are $50 per pet. Monthly pet administration fees are $25 per pet. ? Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $500 per pet (may vary). This deposit would be in addition to the standard security deposit and is refundable subject to property condition on move out. EASY TO APPLY ONLINE! $37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card! https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties