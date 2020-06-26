11714 SE 167th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

*MOVE-IN SPECIAL THIS WEEK ONLY! SAVE $100 OFF YOUR FIRST THREE MONTH'S RENT. REMAINDER OF LEASE AT REGULAR RATE OF $2,350/MONTH*



Reflecting it’s welcoming neighborhood surround, this bright and beautifully updated home checks everything off your must-have list and more! The interior, freshly painted with soft neutral colors, is filled with natural light, features new flooring throughout, and boasts an open-concept living room with separate family room to create the perfect area for both entertaining and daily living alike. With updated hardware, stainless steel appliances, and abundance of cabinetry, you’ll love to prepare delicious meals in the brand new kitchen. Spend time outdoors with loved ones in the wonderful, large backyard, with convenient storage shed for extra storage. Other valuable updates include furnace and window coverings. Just a five minute drive to downtown Renton, this turnkey home won’t last long! Schedule a tour today!