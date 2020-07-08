All apartments in Renton
Find more places like 1146 Bremerton Court NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
1146 Bremerton Court NE
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:30 PM

1146 Bremerton Court NE

1146 Bremerton Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Renton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1146 Bremerton Court Northeast, Renton, WA 98059

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
375 - Stunning Town Home in Renton - ** APPLICATION PENDING **

Beautiful modern town home with convenient Renton location. This three bedroom and 2.5 bath is located in a gated community. The master suite is on the main level with a wonderful master bath. Large living room is great for entertaining. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Loft upstairs is perfect for a large home office. High vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light really make this Town Home feel like it's own house!
Fully fenced backyard.

2 car garage.

Pets negotiable

Ana@zaran.com / marissa@zaran.com

(RLNE2309824)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1146 Bremerton Court NE have any available units?
1146 Bremerton Court NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1146 Bremerton Court NE have?
Some of 1146 Bremerton Court NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1146 Bremerton Court NE currently offering any rent specials?
1146 Bremerton Court NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1146 Bremerton Court NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1146 Bremerton Court NE is pet friendly.
Does 1146 Bremerton Court NE offer parking?
Yes, 1146 Bremerton Court NE offers parking.
Does 1146 Bremerton Court NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1146 Bremerton Court NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1146 Bremerton Court NE have a pool?
No, 1146 Bremerton Court NE does not have a pool.
Does 1146 Bremerton Court NE have accessible units?
No, 1146 Bremerton Court NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1146 Bremerton Court NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1146 Bremerton Court NE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montclair Heights
2223 Benson Rd S
Renton, WA 98055
Constellation Apartments
1455 S Puget Dr
Renton, WA 98055
Renton Sage
4455 Northeast 12th Street
Renton, WA 98059
Valley Springs Apartments
15300 SE 155th Pl
Renton, WA 98058
Pebble Cove
17600 134th Ave SE
Renton, WA 98058
Avaya Trails
10930 Southeast 172nd Street
Renton, WA 98055
Westview Village
17735 105th Pl SE
Renton, WA 98055
Alaire Apartment Homes
510 Stevens Ave SW
Renton, WA 98057

Similar Pages

Renton 1 BedroomsRenton 2 Bedrooms
Renton Apartments with BalconyRenton Apartments with Parking
Renton Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CascadeSunset
Downtown Renton

Apartments Near Colleges

Renton Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College