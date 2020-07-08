1146 Bremerton Court NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

375 - Stunning Town Home in Renton - ** APPLICATION PENDING **



Beautiful modern town home with convenient Renton location. This three bedroom and 2.5 bath is located in a gated community. The master suite is on the main level with a wonderful master bath. Large living room is great for entertaining. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Loft upstairs is perfect for a large home office. High vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light really make this Town Home feel like it's own house!

Fully fenced backyard.



2 car garage.



Pets negotiable



Ana@zaran.com / marissa@zaran.com



(RLNE2309824)