11002 SE Petrovitsky Rd Unit H204

11002 SE Petrovitsky Rd · (206) 290-3575
Location

11002 SE Petrovitsky Rd, Renton, WA 98055
Cascade

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,545

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1053 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
hot tub
Move in special!! $300 off move in costs!! Great opportunity!!
Very nice and recently updated condo with: new carpet, new paint, new light fixtures and more. This large 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo is located on the Benson Hill in the Huntington Heights Condo community of Renton. It is centrally located with easy access to I-405, Hwy. 167, Valley Medical, IKEA, public transit, shopping and more. Community amenities include: spa, clubhouse, exercise room, game room, and fire sprinklers. Ready to move into!!

The living room is fully carpeted for warmth, and the wood fireplace will add comforting ambiance on those winter nights.

The linear kitchen with bar will make prep and serving of meals a breeze. Appliances include: electric range, fridge, dishwasher, microwave, and double stainless sink. Plenty of cabinet space, too! Both bedrooms are quite large, and share a full-sized bath.

Other amenities include:
> Covered, designated parking
> Large, covered deck overlooking the trees. Natural view.
> Cabana with exercise room

Terms: 10-month lease. $1,300 security deposit; $300 admin fee; $40/adult app fee. $125.00/mo utility surcharge for w/s/g. All other utilities by tenant. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. No smoking inside. No pets. Renter's insurance required. $500 holding fee with sign holding agreement reserves this property exclusively for you, and will be credited towards security deposit at move-in.

Keywords: Hwy. 167, Benson Hwy., Maple Valley, Renton, Covington, Auburn, Des Moines, Kent, Newcastle, Southcenter, Home Depot

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11002 SE Petrovitsky Rd Unit H204 have any available units?
11002 SE Petrovitsky Rd Unit H204 has a unit available for $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 11002 SE Petrovitsky Rd Unit H204 have?
Some of 11002 SE Petrovitsky Rd Unit H204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11002 SE Petrovitsky Rd Unit H204 currently offering any rent specials?
11002 SE Petrovitsky Rd Unit H204 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11002 SE Petrovitsky Rd Unit H204 pet-friendly?
No, 11002 SE Petrovitsky Rd Unit H204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 11002 SE Petrovitsky Rd Unit H204 offer parking?
Yes, 11002 SE Petrovitsky Rd Unit H204 does offer parking.
Does 11002 SE Petrovitsky Rd Unit H204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11002 SE Petrovitsky Rd Unit H204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11002 SE Petrovitsky Rd Unit H204 have a pool?
No, 11002 SE Petrovitsky Rd Unit H204 does not have a pool.
Does 11002 SE Petrovitsky Rd Unit H204 have accessible units?
No, 11002 SE Petrovitsky Rd Unit H204 does not have accessible units.
Does 11002 SE Petrovitsky Rd Unit H204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11002 SE Petrovitsky Rd Unit H204 has units with dishwashers.
