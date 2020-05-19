11002 SE Petrovitsky Rd Unit H204

Amenities

Move in special!! $300 off move in costs!! Great opportunity!!

Very nice and recently updated condo with: new carpet, new paint, new light fixtures and more. This large 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo is located on the Benson Hill in the Huntington Heights Condo community of Renton. It is centrally located with easy access to I-405, Hwy. 167, Valley Medical, IKEA, public transit, shopping and more. Community amenities include: spa, clubhouse, exercise room, game room, and fire sprinklers. Ready to move into!!



The living room is fully carpeted for warmth, and the wood fireplace will add comforting ambiance on those winter nights.



The linear kitchen with bar will make prep and serving of meals a breeze. Appliances include: electric range, fridge, dishwasher, microwave, and double stainless sink. Plenty of cabinet space, too! Both bedrooms are quite large, and share a full-sized bath.



Other amenities include:

> Covered, designated parking

> Large, covered deck overlooking the trees. Natural view.

> Cabana with exercise room



Terms: 10-month lease. $1,300 security deposit; $300 admin fee; $40/adult app fee. $125.00/mo utility surcharge for w/s/g. All other utilities by tenant. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. No smoking inside. No pets. Renter's insurance required. $500 holding fee with sign holding agreement reserves this property exclusively for you, and will be credited towards security deposit at move-in.



