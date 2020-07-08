All apartments in Redmond
Villa Marina, 17104 NE 45th St 173

17104 Northeast 45th Street · No Longer Available
Location

17104 Northeast 45th Street, Redmond, WA 98052
Idylwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Fully Furnished Ground Floor Waterfront Condo - Property Id: 270890

Minutes to Microsoft, Marymoor park, Burke Gilman, shops & restaurants. Opportunity knocks! Live on Lake Sammamish w/ resort-like amenities w/ views of the Lake & green belt and rare private boat slip & launch! Refresh this to make it shine! Huge Ground floor 3 bedroom fully furnished condo overlooks swimming pool & hot tub & is steps away from Marina w/ boat moorage & clubhouse. 1,542 sq. ft. of generous living floor plan w/ oversized balcony perfect for BBQ's & entertain. Family room, dining room, sunroom.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270890
Property Id 270890

(RLNE5742503)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Villa Marina, 17104 NE 45th St 173 have any available units?
Villa Marina, 17104 NE 45th St 173 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does Villa Marina, 17104 NE 45th St 173 have?
Some of Villa Marina, 17104 NE 45th St 173's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villa Marina, 17104 NE 45th St 173 currently offering any rent specials?
Villa Marina, 17104 NE 45th St 173 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Villa Marina, 17104 NE 45th St 173 pet-friendly?
Yes, Villa Marina, 17104 NE 45th St 173 is pet friendly.
Does Villa Marina, 17104 NE 45th St 173 offer parking?
No, Villa Marina, 17104 NE 45th St 173 does not offer parking.
Does Villa Marina, 17104 NE 45th St 173 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Villa Marina, 17104 NE 45th St 173 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Villa Marina, 17104 NE 45th St 173 have a pool?
Yes, Villa Marina, 17104 NE 45th St 173 has a pool.
Does Villa Marina, 17104 NE 45th St 173 have accessible units?
No, Villa Marina, 17104 NE 45th St 173 does not have accessible units.
Does Villa Marina, 17104 NE 45th St 173 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Villa Marina, 17104 NE 45th St 173 has units with dishwashers.
Does Villa Marina, 17104 NE 45th St 173 have units with air conditioning?
No, Villa Marina, 17104 NE 45th St 173 does not have units with air conditioning.

