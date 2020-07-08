Villa Marina, 17104 NE 45th St 173

Amenities

Fully Furnished Ground Floor Waterfront Condo - Property Id: 270890



Minutes to Microsoft, Marymoor park, Burke Gilman, shops & restaurants. Opportunity knocks! Live on Lake Sammamish w/ resort-like amenities w/ views of the Lake & green belt and rare private boat slip & launch! Refresh this to make it shine! Huge Ground floor 3 bedroom fully furnished condo overlooks swimming pool & hot tub & is steps away from Marina w/ boat moorage & clubhouse. 1,542 sq. ft. of generous living floor plan w/ oversized balcony perfect for BBQ's & entertain. Family room, dining room, sunroom.

