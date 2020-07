Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup bathtub oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage cc payments e-payments

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!



Come live at Redmond Square Apartments, and experience the finest living in Redmond, Washington. Close to downtown, our charming apartment community is ideal for those looking for a home in the middle of the city, but also want to have plenty of space and intimacy. The bold exterior architectural style of the building gives Redmond Square Apartments a chic urban vibe, while the soft touches inside give our community a cozy and serene feeling. Whether you're searching for a one, two, three, or four-bedroom apartment for rent, we have you covered. Generous living spaces, large walk-in closets, granite countertops, and stunning city views is what youll find. Reach out today and let's schedule you in for a private tour!