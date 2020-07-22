Amenities

The complex (Heritage Greens) is next door to Redmond Elementary School. The complex location offer easy access to downtown Redmond (5 minutes walking), including malls, Redmond Public Library, movie theaters, Burke-Gilman trail, parks, restaurants. The complex is couple minutes from Park & Ride with 25 minutes commute to downtown Seattle, and less than 20 minutes to University of Washington, and only minutes from HWY 520 by car. Please call/text 206 375 9394 to schedule an appointment and leave a message, we will call you back. Or send us an email at heritagegreens.wa@gmail.com. We are willing to work and assist serious inquiries. No smoking or pets are allowed on the complex. Units available ranging from $1900 to $2150. Multiple units are available or coming available shortly. • New Carpet • Application fee is $40per adult person, online • Total security deposit is $600, $300 of which is refundable. • Utilities are not included. • No Smoking or pets are allowed on the complex. • Showing by appointment only 206-375-9394 (phone/ text) • Garages are available for extra charge • Free Reserved parking • Large kitchen has disposal, full sized fridge, stove and dishwasher. • Large master bedroom and walk-in closets, and full baths • Full size washer and dryer in unit • Fire place in living room • Spacious Balcony



Terms: 12 months lease