All apartments in Redmond
Find more places like Heritage Greens.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redmond, WA
/
Heritage Greens
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:50 PM

Heritage Greens

8370 166th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redmond
See all
Downtown Redmond
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8370 166th Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Downtown Redmond

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
playground
garage
internet access
media room
The complex (Heritage Greens) is next door to Redmond Elementary School. The complex location offer easy access to downtown Redmond (5 minutes walking), including malls, Redmond Public Library, movie theaters, Burke-Gilman trail, parks, restaurants. The complex is couple minutes from Park & Ride with 25 minutes commute to downtown Seattle, and less than 20 minutes to University of Washington, and only minutes from HWY 520 by car. Please call/text 206 375 9394 to schedule an appointment and leave a message, we will call you back. Or send us an email at heritagegreens.wa@gmail.com. We are willing to work and assist serious inquiries. No smoking or pets are allowed on the complex. Units available ranging from $1900 to $2150. Multiple units are available or coming available shortly. • New Carpet • Application fee is $40per adult person, online • Total security deposit is $600, $300 of which is refundable. • Utilities are not included. • No Smoking or pets are allowed on the complex. • Showing by appointment only 206-375-9394 (phone/ text) • Garages are available for extra charge • Free Reserved parking • Large kitchen has disposal, full sized fridge, stove and dishwasher. • Large master bedroom and walk-in closets, and full baths • Full size washer and dryer in unit • Fire place in living room • Spacious Balcony

Terms: 12 months lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Heritage Greens have any available units?
Heritage Greens doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does Heritage Greens have?
Some of Heritage Greens's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Heritage Greens currently offering any rent specials?
Heritage Greens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Heritage Greens pet-friendly?
No, Heritage Greens is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does Heritage Greens offer parking?
Yes, Heritage Greens offers parking.
Does Heritage Greens have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Heritage Greens offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Heritage Greens have a pool?
No, Heritage Greens does not have a pool.
Does Heritage Greens have accessible units?
No, Heritage Greens does not have accessible units.
Does Heritage Greens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Heritage Greens has units with dishwashers.
Does Heritage Greens have units with air conditioning?
No, Heritage Greens does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ravello
16180 NE 80th St
Redmond, WA 98052
Evans Creek
6205 188th Ln NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Avalon Esterra Park
2690 152nd Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Bell Marymoor Park
6335 180th Pl NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Gates of Redmond
15325 Redmond Way
Redmond, WA 98052
Parkside by Lincoln Property Company
15551 NE Turing St.
Redmond, WA 98052
Modera Redmond
8709 161st Avenue Northeast
Redmond, WA 98052
Bell Overlake
3040 148th Avenue NE
Redmond, WA 98052

Similar Pages

Redmond 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRedmond 2 Bedroom Apartments
Redmond Dog Friendly ApartmentsRedmond Pet Friendly Apartments
Redmond Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RedmondOverlake
IdylwoodWillows Rose Hill
Grass LawnBear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College