Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court carport clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage coffee bar guest parking hot tub online portal smoke-free community

The Gates of Redmond Apartments in Redmond, WA offer a variety of unique apartments, including studios, 1 bedroom lofts, 2 bedroom town homes and 3 bedroom flats. We are minutes away from Microsoft's world headquarters, shops, and restaurants with easy access to routes 520 and 405. Our apartment homes feature spacious closets and in-home washers and dryers. Residents will enjoy catching a game at our onsite basketball court, working out in the newly remodeled fitness center or relaxing in the heated outdoor pool. Best of all, you'll be able to breathe easy because we're a smoke free community! Area schools include Benjamin Rush Elementary, Rose Hill Junior High and Lake Washington High School. Come visit us today!