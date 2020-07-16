All apartments in Redmond
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

9411 177th Place NE #2

9411 177th Place Northeast · (425) 985-8070
Location

9411 177th Place Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Bear Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9411 177th Place NE #2 · Avail. now

$2,095

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1285 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

PRIME REDMOND LOCATION - This bright and spacious townhome located within the desirable Ashford Park II neighborhood features a wonderful open floor plan with beautiful wood floors. Freshly painted through out and new flooring in kitchen. This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath home has a beautiful double sided wood burning fireplace, small patio off the kitchen, granite countertops plus an attached LARGE 1 car garage with additional parking. Water and sewer is included. Excellent location close to shopping, restaurants, 520 freeway and Microsoft. No pets allowed. Please see contact information below or text/call us to view this property!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4873361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9411 177th Place NE #2 have any available units?
9411 177th Place NE #2 has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9411 177th Place NE #2 have?
Some of 9411 177th Place NE #2's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9411 177th Place NE #2 currently offering any rent specials?
9411 177th Place NE #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9411 177th Place NE #2 pet-friendly?
No, 9411 177th Place NE #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 9411 177th Place NE #2 offer parking?
Yes, 9411 177th Place NE #2 offers parking.
Does 9411 177th Place NE #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9411 177th Place NE #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9411 177th Place NE #2 have a pool?
No, 9411 177th Place NE #2 does not have a pool.
Does 9411 177th Place NE #2 have accessible units?
No, 9411 177th Place NE #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 9411 177th Place NE #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9411 177th Place NE #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9411 177th Place NE #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9411 177th Place NE #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
