9411 177th Place NE #2

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

PRIME REDMOND LOCATION - This bright and spacious townhome located within the desirable Ashford Park II neighborhood features a wonderful open floor plan with beautiful wood floors. Freshly painted through out and new flooring in kitchen. This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath home has a beautiful double sided wood burning fireplace, small patio off the kitchen, granite countertops plus an attached LARGE 1 car garage with additional parking. Water and sewer is included. Excellent location close to shopping, restaurants, 520 freeway and Microsoft. No pets allowed. Please see contact information below or text/call us to view this property!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4873361)