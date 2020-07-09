9300 138th Ct NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage media room

Very well maintained home on border of Redmond & Kirkland. Main floor Den/Bonus room. 3 car garage. - Willows Crest neighborhood in North Rosehill on a very low traffic street. Very well maintained home is in tip top shape.

* Enter into vaulted ceilings

* Formal living is good sized and also has the vaulted ceiling

* Formal dining room is large enough for a full size family table

* The kitchen features a center island and a Viking 6 burner Gas Stove

* The Family room is open to the Kitchen.

* Family room with gas fireplace.

* Also next to the kitchen is a bonus room that would make a great play room, home office, home theater.

* Large back deck is totally private

* Property was recently equipped with Fios. (Fios is a 100% fiber-optic network)

* Main floor laundry room with custom cabinets and front load washer and dryer included.

* Upstairs are 4 bedrooms.

* Master bedroom with territorial views.

* Master bathroom with double sinks, soaking tub, walk in closet.

* 3 car garage.

* Fenced rear yard with newer storage shed complete with electricity and lights.

No cats. Small dog considered. Gregory Property Management



Please call 425-217-3598 OR visit the link below to schedule a tour, https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc Gregory Property Management



No Cats Allowed



