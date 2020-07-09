All apartments in Redmond
9300 138th Ct NE
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

9300 138th Ct NE

9300 138th Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

9300 138th Court Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Willows-Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Very well maintained home on border of Redmond & Kirkland. Main floor Den/Bonus room. 3 car garage. - Willows Crest neighborhood in North Rosehill on a very low traffic street. Very well maintained home is in tip top shape.
* Enter into vaulted ceilings
* Formal living is good sized and also has the vaulted ceiling
* Formal dining room is large enough for a full size family table
* The kitchen features a center island and a Viking 6 burner Gas Stove
* The Family room is open to the Kitchen.
* Family room with gas fireplace.
* Also next to the kitchen is a bonus room that would make a great play room, home office, home theater.
* Large back deck is totally private
* Property was recently equipped with Fios. (Fios is a 100% fiber-optic network)
* Main floor laundry room with custom cabinets and front load washer and dryer included.
* Upstairs are 4 bedrooms.
* Master bedroom with territorial views.
* Master bathroom with double sinks, soaking tub, walk in closet.
* 3 car garage.
* Fenced rear yard with newer storage shed complete with electricity and lights.
No cats. Small dog considered. Gregory Property Management

Please call 425-217-3598 OR visit the link below to schedule a tour, https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc Gregory Property Management

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5765091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9300 138th Ct NE have any available units?
9300 138th Ct NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 9300 138th Ct NE have?
Some of 9300 138th Ct NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9300 138th Ct NE currently offering any rent specials?
9300 138th Ct NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9300 138th Ct NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9300 138th Ct NE is pet friendly.
Does 9300 138th Ct NE offer parking?
Yes, 9300 138th Ct NE offers parking.
Does 9300 138th Ct NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9300 138th Ct NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9300 138th Ct NE have a pool?
No, 9300 138th Ct NE does not have a pool.
Does 9300 138th Ct NE have accessible units?
No, 9300 138th Ct NE does not have accessible units.
Does 9300 138th Ct NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9300 138th Ct NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9300 138th Ct NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9300 138th Ct NE does not have units with air conditioning.

