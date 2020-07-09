9300 138th Ct NE

Amenities
Very well maintained home on border of Redmond & Kirkland. Main floor Den/Bonus room. 3 car garage. - Willows Crest neighborhood in North Rosehill on a very low traffic street. Very well maintained home is in tip top shape.
* Enter into vaulted ceilings
* Formal living is good sized and also has the vaulted ceiling
* Formal dining room is large enough for a full size family table
* The kitchen features a center island and a Viking 6 burner Gas Stove
* The Family room is open to the Kitchen.
* Family room with gas fireplace.
* Also next to the kitchen is a bonus room that would make a great play room, home office, home theater.
* Large back deck is totally private
* Property was recently equipped with Fios. (Fios is a 100% fiber-optic network)
* Main floor laundry room with custom cabinets and front load washer and dryer included.
* Upstairs are 4 bedrooms.
* Master bedroom with territorial views.
* Master bathroom with double sinks, soaking tub, walk in closet.
* 3 car garage.
* Fenced rear yard with newer storage shed complete with electricity and lights.
No cats. Small dog considered. Gregory Property Management
Please call 425-217-3598 OR visit the link below to schedule a tour, https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc Gregory Property Management
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5765091)