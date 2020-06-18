All apartments in Redmond
Find more places like 8808 Redmond Woodinville Rd. NE Apt C103.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redmond, WA
/
8808 Redmond Woodinville Rd. NE Apt C103
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM

8808 Redmond Woodinville Rd. NE Apt C103

8808 Redmond Woodinville Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redmond
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8808 Redmond Woodinville Road Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Education Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Redmond Condo....... - Living within walking distance of downtown Redmond! This ground floor unit has an open living room/ ``dining area/ kitchen. The kitchen has granite tile countertops and white appliances. The living room has a gas fireplace and a slider leading to the outside patio. The master bedroom has a master bathroom. There is a second bedroom and second full bathroom. This great location is near the Redmond Transit Center, 520, shopping and restaurants. No smoking and no pets.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $6,300 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5396209)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8808 Redmond Woodinville Rd. NE Apt C103 have any available units?
8808 Redmond Woodinville Rd. NE Apt C103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
Is 8808 Redmond Woodinville Rd. NE Apt C103 currently offering any rent specials?
8808 Redmond Woodinville Rd. NE Apt C103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8808 Redmond Woodinville Rd. NE Apt C103 pet-friendly?
No, 8808 Redmond Woodinville Rd. NE Apt C103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 8808 Redmond Woodinville Rd. NE Apt C103 offer parking?
No, 8808 Redmond Woodinville Rd. NE Apt C103 does not offer parking.
Does 8808 Redmond Woodinville Rd. NE Apt C103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8808 Redmond Woodinville Rd. NE Apt C103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8808 Redmond Woodinville Rd. NE Apt C103 have a pool?
No, 8808 Redmond Woodinville Rd. NE Apt C103 does not have a pool.
Does 8808 Redmond Woodinville Rd. NE Apt C103 have accessible units?
No, 8808 Redmond Woodinville Rd. NE Apt C103 does not have accessible units.
Does 8808 Redmond Woodinville Rd. NE Apt C103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8808 Redmond Woodinville Rd. NE Apt C103 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8808 Redmond Woodinville Rd. NE Apt C103 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8808 Redmond Woodinville Rd. NE Apt C103 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ravello
16180 NE 80th St
Redmond, WA 98052
Avignon Townhomes
15890 NE 98th Way
Redmond, WA 98052
Peloton
7435 159th Pl NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Avalon Esterra Park
2690 152nd Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Archstone Redmond Lakeview
4250 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Milehouse
8300 160th Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Avalon ParcSquare
16080 NE 85th St
Redmond, WA 98052
Bell Overlake
3040 148th Avenue NE
Redmond, WA 98052

Similar Pages

Redmond 1 BedroomsRedmond 2 Bedrooms
Redmond Dog Friendly ApartmentsRedmond Pet Friendly Places
Redmond Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RedmondOverlake
IdylwoodGrass Lawn
Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College