8109 146th Ct. NE

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool clubhouse fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse pool pet friendly

Spacious 2 bedroom Top Floor Corner Unit - This beautiful and spacious top floor corner unit blends the simplicity of practical living with the beauty of the great outdoors. The large living and dining areas feature valuted ceilings, a brick firplace plus a large deck overlooking the greenbelt with plenty of natural light. An additional upstairs bonus room is quiet yet open, a great place to work/play. Plenty of storage. Swimming pool and clubhouse. Close to bus, downtown Redmond and the 520. Water/sewer/garbage is included. Call or text the phone number on the bottom of this ad.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5057703)