Last updated August 9 2019

8109 146th Ct. NE

8109 146th Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

8109 146th Court Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Willows-Rose Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
carpet
Spacious 2 bedroom Top Floor Corner Unit - This beautiful and spacious top floor corner unit blends the simplicity of practical living with the beauty of the great outdoors. The large living and dining areas feature valuted ceilings, a brick firplace plus a large deck overlooking the greenbelt with plenty of natural light. An additional upstairs bonus room is quiet yet open, a great place to work/play. Plenty of storage. Swimming pool and clubhouse. Close to bus, downtown Redmond and the 520. Water/sewer/garbage is included. Call or text the phone number on the bottom of this ad.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5057703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8109 146th Ct. NE have any available units?
8109 146th Ct. NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 8109 146th Ct. NE have?
Some of 8109 146th Ct. NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8109 146th Ct. NE currently offering any rent specials?
8109 146th Ct. NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8109 146th Ct. NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8109 146th Ct. NE is pet friendly.
Does 8109 146th Ct. NE offer parking?
No, 8109 146th Ct. NE does not offer parking.
Does 8109 146th Ct. NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8109 146th Ct. NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8109 146th Ct. NE have a pool?
Yes, 8109 146th Ct. NE has a pool.
Does 8109 146th Ct. NE have accessible units?
No, 8109 146th Ct. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 8109 146th Ct. NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8109 146th Ct. NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8109 146th Ct. NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8109 146th Ct. NE does not have units with air conditioning.
