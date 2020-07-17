8109 146th Ct. NE

Amenities
Spacious 2 bedroom Top Floor Corner Unit - This beautiful and spacious top floor corner unit blends the simplicity of practical living with the beauty of the great outdoors. The large living and dining areas feature valuted ceilings, a brick firplace plus a large deck overlooking the greenbelt with plenty of natural light. An additional upstairs bonus room is quiet yet open, a great place to work/play. Plenty of storage. Swimming pool and clubhouse. Close to bus, downtown Redmond and the 520. Water/sewer/garbage is included. Call or text the phone number on the bottom of this ad.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5057703)