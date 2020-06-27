All apartments in Redmond
7643 139th Place NE
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

7643 139th Place NE

7643 139th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

7643 139th Place Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Grass Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious Redmond 3 BR Home - Close to Parks and Microsoft - Classic 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home minutes from Microsoft! Spacious living area with hardwood flooring & wood burning fireplace. Dining room has access to the wonderful back patio which is next to a great storage shed. Large lot with easily maintained landscaping. Oversized fully fenced backyard. Close to Redmond Town Center & Grass Lawn Park! Award winning Lake Washington School District.

1 small pet allowed on a case by case basis with additional $500 deposit. there will be a $13.50 Monthly Utility Billing Fee to process the water and sewer. For a personal viewing please contact Millie or Maria at 425-299-5207.

(RLNE5245608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7643 139th Place NE have any available units?
7643 139th Place NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 7643 139th Place NE have?
Some of 7643 139th Place NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7643 139th Place NE currently offering any rent specials?
7643 139th Place NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7643 139th Place NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7643 139th Place NE is pet friendly.
Does 7643 139th Place NE offer parking?
No, 7643 139th Place NE does not offer parking.
Does 7643 139th Place NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7643 139th Place NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7643 139th Place NE have a pool?
No, 7643 139th Place NE does not have a pool.
Does 7643 139th Place NE have accessible units?
No, 7643 139th Place NE does not have accessible units.
Does 7643 139th Place NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7643 139th Place NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7643 139th Place NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7643 139th Place NE does not have units with air conditioning.

