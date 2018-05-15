Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly hot tub media room range

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub media room pet friendly

Available 12/15/19 Three bedrooms, two bathrooms single-family home near Microsoft headquarters! Available mid-December!



Features:



- Three bed / Two bath

- Hot tub

- Media room with large 105 " wall screen, projector and video game console

- High-efficiency washer and dryer



Nearby are Whole Foods Market, Trader Joe's, Mod Pizza, Lake Sammamish, Marymoor Park, Microsoft Headquarters, Eaves Redmond Campus, Bellevue Golf Course, Starbucks, and much more.



Rental Terms:



Residents are responsible for all utilities.

Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.

Application fee is $49 per adult.

10% non-refundable move-in fee.

Rental insurance required.

Property Address: 4041 172nd Ave NE Redmond, Washington 98052

You can reach us via text directly at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/4041-172Nd-Ave-Ne-Redmond-WA-98052-4



Our Rental Criteria Includes:

- Criminal history. We consider how long ago the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation.

- Gross Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent. (All sources of income do count)

- Good, verifiable rental history or home ownership.

- The security deposit is based on final credit approval.

- First-time renters and applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, however, they must have no collections, past due or charged-off balances.

- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply and have a credit score of greater than 650 and provide an income of at least 5 times the monthly rent.

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5244257)