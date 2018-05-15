All apartments in Redmond
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM

4041 172nd Ave NE

4041 172nd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4041 172nd Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Idylwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
hot tub
media room
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
Available 12/15/19 Three bedrooms, two bathrooms single-family home near Microsoft headquarters! Available mid-December!

Features:

- Three bed / Two bath
- Hot tub
- Media room with large 105 " wall screen, projector and video game console
- High-efficiency washer and dryer

Nearby are Whole Foods Market, Trader Joe's, Mod Pizza, Lake Sammamish, Marymoor Park, Microsoft Headquarters, Eaves Redmond Campus, Bellevue Golf Course, Starbucks, and much more.

Rental Terms:

Residents are responsible for all utilities.
Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.
Application fee is $49 per adult.
10% non-refundable move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.
Property Address: 4041 172nd Ave NE Redmond, Washington 98052
You can reach us via text directly at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/4041-172Nd-Ave-Ne-Redmond-WA-98052-4

Our Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history. We consider how long ago the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation.
- Gross Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent. (All sources of income do count)
- Good, verifiable rental history or home ownership.
- The security deposit is based on final credit approval.
- First-time renters and applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, however, they must have no collections, past due or charged-off balances.
- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply and have a credit score of greater than 650 and provide an income of at least 5 times the monthly rent.
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5244257)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4041 172nd Ave NE have any available units?
4041 172nd Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 4041 172nd Ave NE have?
Some of 4041 172nd Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4041 172nd Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
4041 172nd Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4041 172nd Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4041 172nd Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 4041 172nd Ave NE offer parking?
No, 4041 172nd Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 4041 172nd Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4041 172nd Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4041 172nd Ave NE have a pool?
No, 4041 172nd Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 4041 172nd Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 4041 172nd Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4041 172nd Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4041 172nd Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4041 172nd Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4041 172nd Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.

