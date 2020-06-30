4030 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE Cottage Unit

Amenities
Rare stand-alone 1 bedroom/1bath cottage in lovely gated Lake Villas Condo community. Enjoy all the community amenities, but without any shared walls. Lots of privacy, with both a front and back patio plus nice grass-covered side yard. Spacious and bright, with lots of great features. Living room features vaulted and beamed ceilings with cozy wood burning fireplace. Well designed galley-style kitchen with all stainless appliances. Microwave is courtesy item, owner will not maintain. Dining area off kitchen overlooks large back patio. Washer and dryer included. Large bedroom overlooking patio, also includes window A/C. Great location, easy access to freeway, Microsoft, shopping and dining. A must see!
COMMUNITY NAME: Lake Villas
YEAR BUILT: 1975
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Community Pool | Community Hot Tub| Exercise Room | Clubhouse |Community Beach and Dock | Car Wash Area
SCHOOLS
Elementary: Audubon | Middle/Jr High: Rose Hill | High: Redmond
APPLIANCES
Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave | Washer | Dryer
PARKING
1 Reserved Uncovered Space
HEATING
Gas Forced Air
UTILITIES INCLUDED
Water | Sewer | Trash
LEASE DETAILS
12 Month or greater with approval
STANDARD DEPOSIT
Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $1850.00 plus a non-refundable fee of $250.00. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results.
PET POLICY CATS ONLY
Pet is possible with prior approval and deposit
Pet must be over 2 years old
Pet must neutered or spayed
Pet must be and under 30lbs
Other restrictions may apply
Pet application fees are $50 per pet. Monthly pet administration fees are $25 per pet.
Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $500 per pet (may vary). This deposit would be in addition to the standard security deposit and is refundable subject to property condition on move out.
No Dogs Allowed
