4030 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE Cottage Unit

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible car wash area clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub

Charming and Unique 1 Bedroom Cottage in Lake Villas Condo Community! - To schedule a tour directly, please click the following link: https://showdigs.co/dnyrs

Alternatively, please fill out a Contact Form and we will reach out with scheduling instructions.



Rare stand-alone 1 bedroom/1bath cottage in lovely gated Lake Villas Condo community. Enjoy all the community amenities, but without any shared walls. Lots of privacy, with both a front and back patio plus nice grass-covered side yard. Spacious and bright, with lots of great features. Living room features vaulted and beamed ceilings with cozy wood burning fireplace. Well designed galley-style kitchen with all stainless appliances. Microwave is courtesy item, owner will not maintain. Dining area off kitchen overlooks large back patio. Washer and dryer included. Large bedroom overlooking patio, also includes window A/C. Great location, easy access to freeway, Microsoft, shopping and dining. A must see!



COMMUNITY NAME: Lake Villas

YEAR BUILT: 1975



COMMUNITY FEATURES

Community Pool | Community Hot Tub| Exercise Room | Clubhouse |Community Beach and Dock | Car Wash Area



SCHOOLS

Elementary: Audubon | Middle/Jr High: Rose Hill | High: Redmond



APPLIANCES

Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave | Washer | Dryer



PARKING

1 Reserved Uncovered Space



HEATING

Gas Forced Air



UTILITIES INCLUDED

Water | Sewer | Trash



LEASE DETAILS

12 Month or greater with approval



STANDARD DEPOSIT

Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $1850.00 plus a non-refundable fee of $250.00. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results.



PET POLICY CATS ONLY

Pet is possible with prior approval and deposit

Pet must be over 2 years old

Pet must neutered or spayed

Pet must be and under 30lbs

Other restrictions may apply

Pet application fees are $50 per pet. Monthly pet administration fees are $25 per pet.

Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $500 per pet (may vary). This deposit would be in addition to the standard security deposit and is refundable subject to property condition on move out.



EASY TO APPLY ONLINE!

$37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card!

https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5820980)