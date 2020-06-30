All apartments in Redmond
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:38 AM

4030 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE Cottage Unit

4030 West Lake Sammamish Parkway Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4030 West Lake Sammamish Parkway Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Idylwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Charming and Unique 1 Bedroom Cottage in Lake Villas Condo Community! - To schedule a tour directly, please click the following link: https://showdigs.co/dnyrs
Alternatively, please fill out a Contact Form and we will reach out with scheduling instructions.

Rare stand-alone 1 bedroom/1bath cottage in lovely gated Lake Villas Condo community. Enjoy all the community amenities, but without any shared walls. Lots of privacy, with both a front and back patio plus nice grass-covered side yard. Spacious and bright, with lots of great features. Living room features vaulted and beamed ceilings with cozy wood burning fireplace. Well designed galley-style kitchen with all stainless appliances. Microwave is courtesy item, owner will not maintain. Dining area off kitchen overlooks large back patio. Washer and dryer included. Large bedroom overlooking patio, also includes window A/C. Great location, easy access to freeway, Microsoft, shopping and dining. A must see!

COMMUNITY NAME: Lake Villas
YEAR BUILT: 1975

COMMUNITY FEATURES
Community Pool | Community Hot Tub| Exercise Room | Clubhouse |Community Beach and Dock | Car Wash Area

SCHOOLS
Elementary: Audubon | Middle/Jr High: Rose Hill | High: Redmond

APPLIANCES
Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave | Washer | Dryer

PARKING
1 Reserved Uncovered Space

HEATING
Gas Forced Air

UTILITIES INCLUDED
Water | Sewer | Trash

LEASE DETAILS
12 Month or greater with approval

STANDARD DEPOSIT
Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $1850.00 plus a non-refundable fee of $250.00. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results.

PET POLICY CATS ONLY
Pet is possible with prior approval and deposit
Pet must be over 2 years old
Pet must neutered or spayed
Pet must be and under 30lbs
Other restrictions may apply
Pet application fees are $50 per pet. Monthly pet administration fees are $25 per pet.
Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $500 per pet (may vary). This deposit would be in addition to the standard security deposit and is refundable subject to property condition on move out.

EASY TO APPLY ONLINE!
$37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card!
https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5820980)

