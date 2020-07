Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Enjoy Lake Sammamish from this Villa Marina Redmond condo. Close to Microsoft, easy access to 520 , shopping & much more. Top level 2 Bed / 2 Bath condo available to move in from March 30th. Freshly painted and renovated with new carpet and new stainless steel appliances throughout. Washer & dryer inside the unit.

Community features Cabana , swimming pool & hot tub. One reserved parking. Lake Washington school district. Rent includes water, sewer & garbage. No smoking & no pets please.