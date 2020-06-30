16715 Northeast 107th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room on-site laundry parking garage media room

Priced to Rent!! Ready to move into great neighborhood! Sought after Education Hill just a short distance to all three excellent rated schools. Fully landscaped, well maintained property with fenced backyard. Updated - new roof, new windows and big yard. Interior is well maintained with newer paint, newer carpets. Custom upgrades in the kitchen and main floor bath. 3 good sized bedrooms and full bath on main floor. The lower level comprises of a great room which can be used as game room or theatre room, bathroom with shower and an extra guest bedroom with access to backdoor and garage. Landscaping charge of $100 will apply. Pets welcome with additional deposit.

