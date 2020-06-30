All apartments in Redmond
Find more places like 16715 Northeast 107th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redmond, WA
/
16715 Northeast 107th Street
Last updated March 3 2020 at 5:17 AM

16715 Northeast 107th Street

16715 Northeast 107th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redmond
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

16715 Northeast 107th Street, Redmond, WA 98052
Education Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Priced to Rent!! Ready to move into great neighborhood! Sought after Education Hill just a short distance to all three excellent rated schools. Fully landscaped, well maintained property with fenced backyard. Updated - new roof, new windows and big yard. Interior is well maintained with newer paint, newer carpets. Custom upgrades in the kitchen and main floor bath. 3 good sized bedrooms and full bath on main floor. The lower level comprises of a great room which can be used as game room or theatre room, bathroom with shower and an extra guest bedroom with access to backdoor and garage. Landscaping charge of $100 will apply. Pets welcome with additional deposit.
This home will not last so call Zarina Malik on (425) 296-6610 today for a viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16715 Northeast 107th Street have any available units?
16715 Northeast 107th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 16715 Northeast 107th Street have?
Some of 16715 Northeast 107th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16715 Northeast 107th Street currently offering any rent specials?
16715 Northeast 107th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16715 Northeast 107th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 16715 Northeast 107th Street is pet friendly.
Does 16715 Northeast 107th Street offer parking?
Yes, 16715 Northeast 107th Street offers parking.
Does 16715 Northeast 107th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16715 Northeast 107th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16715 Northeast 107th Street have a pool?
No, 16715 Northeast 107th Street does not have a pool.
Does 16715 Northeast 107th Street have accessible units?
No, 16715 Northeast 107th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16715 Northeast 107th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16715 Northeast 107th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 16715 Northeast 107th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16715 Northeast 107th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heron Flats and Lofts
7662 159th Pl NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Avalon at Bear Creek
11305 183rd Pl NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Evans Creek
6205 188th Ln NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Parkside by Lincoln Property Company
15551 NE Turing St.
Redmond, WA 98052
Heights At Bear Creek Apartments
17771 NE 90th St
Redmond, WA 98052
Riverpark
15803 Bear Creek Pkwy
Redmond, WA 98052
Blackbird
7601 159th Pl NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Avalon ParcSquare
16080 NE 85th St
Redmond, WA 98052

Similar Pages

Redmond 1 BedroomsRedmond 2 Bedrooms
Redmond Dog Friendly ApartmentsRedmond Pet Friendly Places
Redmond Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RedmondOverlake
IdylwoodGrass Lawn
Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College