16203 NE 90th Ct

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Application Pending!!! Great Community in Awesome Redmond location! Beautiful and Bright! - This lovely Townhouse offered by T-Square Properties will stun with its dramatic, open floor plan. Home features walls of windows, and contains ample storage. Master suite with tall vaulted ceilings, private bath & walk in closet. Second bedroom/den/office has custom shelves and on a clear day a fantastic view of Mt. Rainier. The bright sunny kitchen features a dining area, eating bar and slider to the private patio! Dining and living room have cozy gas fireplace. Home has attached tandem 2 car garage also has plenty of storage. Walk to retail stores, restaurants, movies & Burke Gilman Trail. Minutes to 520, Microsoft, RTC & Marymoor Park. No Pets Please.



YEAR BUILT: 1997



COUNTY: King County

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Meadowview Village



ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Norman Rockwell

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Redmond

HIGH SCHOOL: Redmond



(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS



PET POLICY: No Pets.



INCLUDED IN RENT: Water, Sewer and Lawn Care



SPECIAL TERMS:



No smoking on the premises.

Tenant must abide by HOA rules and regulations



Refundable Security Deposit of $2300

Non Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $350

Application Fee: $45.00



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com, email us at rentals@tsquaremanagement.com



