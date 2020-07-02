All apartments in Redmond
Find more places like 16203 NE 90th Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redmond, WA
/
16203 NE 90th Ct
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

16203 NE 90th Ct

16203 Northeast 90th Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redmond
See all
Downtown Redmond
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

16203 Northeast 90th Court, Redmond, WA 98052
Downtown Redmond

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Application Pending!!! Great Community in Awesome Redmond location! Beautiful and Bright! - This lovely Townhouse offered by T-Square Properties will stun with its dramatic, open floor plan. Home features walls of windows, and contains ample storage. Master suite with tall vaulted ceilings, private bath & walk in closet. Second bedroom/den/office has custom shelves and on a clear day a fantastic view of Mt. Rainier. The bright sunny kitchen features a dining area, eating bar and slider to the private patio! Dining and living room have cozy gas fireplace. Home has attached tandem 2 car garage also has plenty of storage. Walk to retail stores, restaurants, movies & Burke Gilman Trail. Minutes to 520, Microsoft, RTC & Marymoor Park. No Pets Please.

YEAR BUILT: 1997

COUNTY: King County
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Meadowview Village

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Norman Rockwell
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Redmond
HIGH SCHOOL: Redmond

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS

PET POLICY: No Pets.

INCLUDED IN RENT: Water, Sewer and Lawn Care

SPECIAL TERMS:

No smoking on the premises.
Tenant must abide by HOA rules and regulations

Refundable Security Deposit of $2300
Non Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $350
Application Fee: $45.00

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com, email us at rentals@tsquaremanagement.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3779419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16203 NE 90th Ct have any available units?
16203 NE 90th Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 16203 NE 90th Ct have?
Some of 16203 NE 90th Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16203 NE 90th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
16203 NE 90th Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16203 NE 90th Ct pet-friendly?
No, 16203 NE 90th Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 16203 NE 90th Ct offer parking?
Yes, 16203 NE 90th Ct offers parking.
Does 16203 NE 90th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16203 NE 90th Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16203 NE 90th Ct have a pool?
No, 16203 NE 90th Ct does not have a pool.
Does 16203 NE 90th Ct have accessible units?
No, 16203 NE 90th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 16203 NE 90th Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16203 NE 90th Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 16203 NE 90th Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 16203 NE 90th Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Peloton
7435 159th Pl NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Avalon Esterra Park
2690 152nd Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Bell Marymoor Park
6335 180th Pl NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Gates of Redmond
15325 Redmond Way
Redmond, WA 98052
Archstone Redmond Lakeview
4250 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE
Redmond, WA 98052
AVA Esterra Park
15301 NE Turing St
Redmond, WA 98052
Redmond Square Apartments
7977 170th Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Chelsea Square
16340 NE 83rd St
Redmond, WA 98052

Similar Pages

Redmond 1 BedroomsRedmond 2 Bedrooms
Redmond Dog Friendly ApartmentsRedmond Pet Friendly Places
Redmond Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RedmondOverlake
IdylwoodGrass Lawn
Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College