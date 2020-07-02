16203 NE 90th Ct

Amenities
Application Pending!!! Great Community in Awesome Redmond location! Beautiful and Bright! - This lovely Townhouse offered by T-Square Properties will stun with its dramatic, open floor plan. Home features walls of windows, and contains ample storage. Master suite with tall vaulted ceilings, private bath & walk in closet. Second bedroom/den/office has custom shelves and on a clear day a fantastic view of Mt. Rainier. The bright sunny kitchen features a dining area, eating bar and slider to the private patio! Dining and living room have cozy gas fireplace. Home has attached tandem 2 car garage also has plenty of storage. Walk to retail stores, restaurants, movies & Burke Gilman Trail. Minutes to 520, Microsoft, RTC & Marymoor Park. No Pets Please.
YEAR BUILT: 1997
COUNTY: King County
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Meadowview Village
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Norman Rockwell
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Redmond
HIGH SCHOOL: Redmond
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS
PET POLICY: No Pets.
INCLUDED IN RENT: Water, Sewer and Lawn Care
SPECIAL TERMS:
No smoking on the premises.
Tenant must abide by HOA rules and regulations
Refundable Security Deposit of $2300
Non Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $350
Application Fee: $45.00
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com, email us at rentals@tsquaremanagement.com
