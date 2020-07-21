All apartments in Redmond
15916 NE 95th Way
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

15916 NE 95th Way

15916 Northeast 95th Way · No Longer Available
Location

15916 Northeast 95th Way, Redmond, WA 98052
Downtown Redmond

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
15916 NE 95th Way Available 12/01/19 Gorgeous 3 bed Freestanding townhome in Redmond - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE HERE: showdigs.co/wrf7e

Possible to move in one or two weeks before 12/1.

Freestanding Rivertrail/Windwood Village Townhome lives like a house, no shared walls. Entire exterior maintained by HOA (including landscaping). Beautifully updated kitchen granite countertops & hardwood floors. Home features 3 beds + loft space, vaulted ceilings, gas f/p spacious master suite w/ walk-in closet, private patio & attached garage. Desirable location, walking distance to Bella Bottega, close to Microsoft,Willows Run Golf course, Sammamish River Trail, Redmond Town Center & Marymoor Park. Sought after Lake Washington Schools. Welcome Home!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5227116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15916 NE 95th Way have any available units?
15916 NE 95th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 15916 NE 95th Way have?
Some of 15916 NE 95th Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15916 NE 95th Way currently offering any rent specials?
15916 NE 95th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15916 NE 95th Way pet-friendly?
No, 15916 NE 95th Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 15916 NE 95th Way offer parking?
Yes, 15916 NE 95th Way offers parking.
Does 15916 NE 95th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15916 NE 95th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15916 NE 95th Way have a pool?
No, 15916 NE 95th Way does not have a pool.
Does 15916 NE 95th Way have accessible units?
No, 15916 NE 95th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15916 NE 95th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 15916 NE 95th Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15916 NE 95th Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 15916 NE 95th Way does not have units with air conditioning.
