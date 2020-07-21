Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

15916 NE 95th Way Available 12/01/19 Gorgeous 3 bed Freestanding townhome in Redmond - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE HERE: showdigs.co/wrf7e



Possible to move in one or two weeks before 12/1.



Freestanding Rivertrail/Windwood Village Townhome lives like a house, no shared walls. Entire exterior maintained by HOA (including landscaping). Beautifully updated kitchen granite countertops & hardwood floors. Home features 3 beds + loft space, vaulted ceilings, gas f/p spacious master suite w/ walk-in closet, private patio & attached garage. Desirable location, walking distance to Bella Bottega, close to Microsoft,Willows Run Golf course, Sammamish River Trail, Redmond Town Center & Marymoor Park. Sought after Lake Washington Schools. Welcome Home!



No Pets Allowed



