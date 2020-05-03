15646 North East 102nd Way

Amenities

granite counters stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool

Beautiful and Spacious 3 Story Town-home Close to Microsoft Redmond Granite Countertop Stainless Steel appliances Double Pane windows Spacious layout with 3 bedrooms. 1st floor with own suit bedroom for guest or MIL room HOA includes water and landscaping Tenant responsible for electrical/garbage Application fee: $45 Must qualify with household income 3X monthly rent