Redmond, WA
15646 North East 102nd Way
Last updated August 24 2019 at 5:44 PM

15646 North East 102nd Way

15646 NE 102nd Way · No Longer Available
Location

15646 NE 102nd Way, Redmond, WA 98052
Education Hill

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
gym
pool
Beautiful and Spacious 3 Story Town-home Close to Microsoft Redmond Granite Countertop Stainless Steel appliances Double Pane windows Spacious layout with 3 bedrooms. 1st floor with own suit bedroom for guest or MIL room HOA includes water and landscaping Tenant responsible for electrical/garbage Application fee: $45 Must qualify with household income 3X monthly rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15646 North East 102nd Way have any available units?
15646 North East 102nd Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 15646 North East 102nd Way have?
Some of 15646 North East 102nd Way's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15646 North East 102nd Way currently offering any rent specials?
15646 North East 102nd Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15646 North East 102nd Way pet-friendly?
No, 15646 North East 102nd Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 15646 North East 102nd Way offer parking?
No, 15646 North East 102nd Way does not offer parking.
Does 15646 North East 102nd Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15646 North East 102nd Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15646 North East 102nd Way have a pool?
Yes, 15646 North East 102nd Way has a pool.
Does 15646 North East 102nd Way have accessible units?
No, 15646 North East 102nd Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15646 North East 102nd Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 15646 North East 102nd Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15646 North East 102nd Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 15646 North East 102nd Way does not have units with air conditioning.
