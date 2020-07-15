Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

15339 NE 66th CT Available 04/12/19 Charming 4 BD 2.5 BA close to Microsoft and Parks - Beautiful spacious home, centrally located near Microsoft between Marymoor Park and Bellevue Golf Course. Upgraded maple and corian kitchen, vaulted ceilings, large upstairs bedrooms and main floor den. Cul-de-sac location with landscaped yard, 3-car garage and close to Grass Lawn Park. Home is pet friendly with an additional deposit of $500 per pet, up to 2 pets allowed. Please call or email Jill Thomas to schedule your showing at 206-353-8328 or jill@sjapropertymanagement.com.



$10 monthly utility fee will apply.



(RLNE2733689)