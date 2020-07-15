All apartments in Redmond
Find more places like 15339 NE 66th CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redmond, WA
/
15339 NE 66th CT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15339 NE 66th CT

15339 Northeast 66th Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redmond
See all
Grass Lawn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

15339 Northeast 66th Court, Redmond, WA 98052
Grass Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
15339 NE 66th CT Available 04/12/19 Charming 4 BD 2.5 BA close to Microsoft and Parks - Beautiful spacious home, centrally located near Microsoft between Marymoor Park and Bellevue Golf Course. Upgraded maple and corian kitchen, vaulted ceilings, large upstairs bedrooms and main floor den. Cul-de-sac location with landscaped yard, 3-car garage and close to Grass Lawn Park. Home is pet friendly with an additional deposit of $500 per pet, up to 2 pets allowed. Please call or email Jill Thomas to schedule your showing at 206-353-8328 or jill@sjapropertymanagement.com.

$10 monthly utility fee will apply.

(RLNE2733689)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15339 NE 66th CT have any available units?
15339 NE 66th CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 15339 NE 66th CT have?
Some of 15339 NE 66th CT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15339 NE 66th CT currently offering any rent specials?
15339 NE 66th CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15339 NE 66th CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 15339 NE 66th CT is pet friendly.
Does 15339 NE 66th CT offer parking?
Yes, 15339 NE 66th CT offers parking.
Does 15339 NE 66th CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15339 NE 66th CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15339 NE 66th CT have a pool?
No, 15339 NE 66th CT does not have a pool.
Does 15339 NE 66th CT have accessible units?
No, 15339 NE 66th CT does not have accessible units.
Does 15339 NE 66th CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 15339 NE 66th CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15339 NE 66th CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 15339 NE 66th CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Veloce
8102 161st Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Avalon Redmond Place
8935 160th Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Avignon Townhomes
15890 NE 98th Way
Redmond, WA 98052
Peloton
7435 159th Pl NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Old Town Lofts
16175 Cleveland St
Redmond, WA 98052
Milehouse
8300 160th Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Chelsea Square
16340 NE 83rd St
Redmond, WA 98052
Avalon ParcSquare
16080 NE 85th St
Redmond, WA 98052

Similar Pages

Redmond 1 BedroomsRedmond 2 Bedrooms
Redmond Dog Friendly ApartmentsRedmond Pet Friendly Places
Redmond Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RedmondOverlake
IdylwoodWillows Rose Hill
Grass LawnBear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College