13954 Northeast 60th Way Unit 113

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now and book a showing!



Lakefront 2-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom, 4th-floor townhouse located in the triangle of Bridle Trails neighborhood w/ easy access to 405/520, 5 minutes to Microsoft, 8 minutes to Google Kirkland campus.



With over 1,300 sq. ft, this unfurnished home property rental features high vaulted ceilings, open concept below, hardwood/tile flooring, fireplace, and skylights. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, quartz countertops, refrigerator, microwave, oven/range, garbage disposal, trash compactor, dishwasher, storage space. Large bedroom w/ walk-in closet. Washer & dryer in the unit. Fireplace in the living room. Electric heating, ceiling fans, and double pane/storm windows, too. One covered carport available and many open guest parking nearby. Storage in the carport.



Amazing amenities within the community - Pools, large gym w/sauna, tennis, and restaurant. Walking distance to access to trails, golf courts, grocery shops, and Grass Lawn Park.



Available on July 10th. Rent covering water, garbage, landscaping, HOA fees, and sewage. Tenant pays for electricity and gas (PG&E), cable, and internet. 1 month rent refundable deposit. Pet-friendly home but only cats are allowed. No dogs except service dogs (HOA policy sorry!). No smoking.



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Q5KQNMtFXJw



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Snyders Corner Park, Grass Lawn Park, South Rose Hill Park,



