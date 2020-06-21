All apartments in Redmond
Find more places like 13954 Northeast 60th Way Unit 113.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redmond, WA
/
13954 Northeast 60th Way Unit 113
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

13954 Northeast 60th Way Unit 113

13954 Northeast 60th Way · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Redmond
See all
Grass Lawn
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13954 Northeast 60th Way, Redmond, WA 98052
Grass Lawn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1320 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
guest parking
internet access
sauna
tennis court
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)
Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now and book a showing!

Lakefront 2-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom, 4th-floor townhouse located in the triangle of Bridle Trails neighborhood w/ easy access to 405/520, 5 minutes to Microsoft, 8 minutes to Google Kirkland campus.

With over 1,300 sq. ft, this unfurnished home property rental features high vaulted ceilings, open concept below, hardwood/tile flooring, fireplace, and skylights. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, quartz countertops, refrigerator, microwave, oven/range, garbage disposal, trash compactor, dishwasher, storage space. Large bedroom w/ walk-in closet. Washer & dryer in the unit. Fireplace in the living room. Electric heating, ceiling fans, and double pane/storm windows, too. One covered carport available and many open guest parking nearby. Storage in the carport.

Amazing amenities within the community - Pools, large gym w/sauna, tennis, and restaurant. Walking distance to access to trails, golf courts, grocery shops, and Grass Lawn Park.

Available on July 10th. Rent covering water, garbage, landscaping, HOA fees, and sewage. Tenant pays for electricity and gas (PG&E), cable, and internet. 1 month rent refundable deposit. Pet-friendly home but only cats are allowed. No dogs except service dogs (HOA policy sorry!). No smoking.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Q5KQNMtFXJw

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Snyders Corner Park, Grass Lawn Park, South Rose Hill Park,

(RLNE5840961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13954 Northeast 60th Way Unit 113 have any available units?
13954 Northeast 60th Way Unit 113 has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13954 Northeast 60th Way Unit 113 have?
Some of 13954 Northeast 60th Way Unit 113's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13954 Northeast 60th Way Unit 113 currently offering any rent specials?
13954 Northeast 60th Way Unit 113 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13954 Northeast 60th Way Unit 113 pet-friendly?
Yes, 13954 Northeast 60th Way Unit 113 is pet friendly.
Does 13954 Northeast 60th Way Unit 113 offer parking?
Yes, 13954 Northeast 60th Way Unit 113 does offer parking.
Does 13954 Northeast 60th Way Unit 113 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13954 Northeast 60th Way Unit 113 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13954 Northeast 60th Way Unit 113 have a pool?
Yes, 13954 Northeast 60th Way Unit 113 has a pool.
Does 13954 Northeast 60th Way Unit 113 have accessible units?
No, 13954 Northeast 60th Way Unit 113 does not have accessible units.
Does 13954 Northeast 60th Way Unit 113 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13954 Northeast 60th Way Unit 113 has units with dishwashers.
Does 13954 Northeast 60th Way Unit 113 have units with air conditioning?
No, 13954 Northeast 60th Way Unit 113 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 13954 Northeast 60th Way Unit 113?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Triangle
16450 Redmond Way
Redmond, WA 98052
Avalon Esterra Park
2690 152nd Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Bell Marymoor Park
6335 180th Pl NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Gates of Redmond
15325 Redmond Way
Redmond, WA 98052
Onyx
4850 156th Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Modera Redmond
8709 161st Avenue Northeast
Redmond, WA 98052
Chelsea Square
16340 NE 83rd St
Redmond, WA 98052
LionsGate North
15900 NE 83rd St
Redmond, WA 98052

Similar Pages

Redmond 1 BedroomsRedmond 2 Bedrooms
Redmond Dog Friendly ApartmentsRedmond Pet Friendly Places
Redmond Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RedmondOverlake
IdylwoodGrass Lawn
Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity