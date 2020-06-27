All apartments in Redmond
13801 Old Redmond Rd Apt F212

13801 Old Redmond Road · No Longer Available
Location

13801 Old Redmond Road, Redmond, WA 98052
Grass Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location, Community, Quality Living. It Starts Here! - This light filled, open floor plan features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. Relax in the peaceful, private, picturesque setting while enjoying Swan Lake through the solarium style windows or on your private patio. Warm up by the wood burning fireplace in the living room. Enjoy the trails, sports & picnic areas at Grass Lawn Park. Close to Microsoft, Downtown Redmond, Marymoor Park, I-450 & 520

Tenants responsible to pay $100 flat monthly fee for water, sewer, and garbage.

One pet (under 35lbs) maximum allowed on case by case basis with owner approval.

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available 12/6/2019

#2000

(RLNE4469470)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13801 Old Redmond Rd Apt F212 have any available units?
13801 Old Redmond Rd Apt F212 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
Is 13801 Old Redmond Rd Apt F212 currently offering any rent specials?
13801 Old Redmond Rd Apt F212 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13801 Old Redmond Rd Apt F212 pet-friendly?
Yes, 13801 Old Redmond Rd Apt F212 is pet friendly.
Does 13801 Old Redmond Rd Apt F212 offer parking?
No, 13801 Old Redmond Rd Apt F212 does not offer parking.
Does 13801 Old Redmond Rd Apt F212 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13801 Old Redmond Rd Apt F212 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13801 Old Redmond Rd Apt F212 have a pool?
No, 13801 Old Redmond Rd Apt F212 does not have a pool.
Does 13801 Old Redmond Rd Apt F212 have accessible units?
No, 13801 Old Redmond Rd Apt F212 does not have accessible units.
Does 13801 Old Redmond Rd Apt F212 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13801 Old Redmond Rd Apt F212 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13801 Old Redmond Rd Apt F212 have units with air conditioning?
No, 13801 Old Redmond Rd Apt F212 does not have units with air conditioning.

