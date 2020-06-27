13801 Old Redmond Rd Apt F212

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Location, Community, Quality Living. It Starts Here! - This light filled, open floor plan features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. Relax in the peaceful, private, picturesque setting while enjoying Swan Lake through the solarium style windows or on your private patio. Warm up by the wood burning fireplace in the living room. Enjoy the trails, sports & picnic areas at Grass Lawn Park. Close to Microsoft, Downtown Redmond, Marymoor Park, I-450 & 520



Tenants responsible to pay $100 flat monthly fee for water, sewer, and garbage.



One pet (under 35lbs) maximum allowed on case by case basis with owner approval.



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim

Property Status: Available 12/6/2019



