Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM

12021 175th Ct. NE

12021 175th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

12021 175th Place Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
North Redmond

Amenities

garage
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful Spacious home in Redmond! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE HERE: https://showdigs.co/lol0w

This home has the prefect layout. Open kitchen to the family room. Office/5th bedroom on main floor witth 3/4 bathroom. Bonus room upstairs perfect for a media room and 4 large bedrooms. Spacious fully fenced in backyard. 3 car garage with extra lofted storage space. Located on a private cul-de-sac. Home is within Redmond school district with new Clara Barton elementary school just 2 blocks away!

SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE HERE: https://showdigs.co/lol0w

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4201084)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12021 175th Ct. NE have any available units?
12021 175th Ct. NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
Is 12021 175th Ct. NE currently offering any rent specials?
12021 175th Ct. NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12021 175th Ct. NE pet-friendly?
No, 12021 175th Ct. NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 12021 175th Ct. NE offer parking?
Yes, 12021 175th Ct. NE offers parking.
Does 12021 175th Ct. NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12021 175th Ct. NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12021 175th Ct. NE have a pool?
No, 12021 175th Ct. NE does not have a pool.
Does 12021 175th Ct. NE have accessible units?
No, 12021 175th Ct. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 12021 175th Ct. NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12021 175th Ct. NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12021 175th Ct. NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12021 175th Ct. NE does not have units with air conditioning.

