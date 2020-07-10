12021 175th Ct. NE

Amenities

garage media room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage media room

Beautiful Spacious home in Redmond! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE HERE: https://showdigs.co/lol0w



This home has the prefect layout. Open kitchen to the family room. Office/5th bedroom on main floor witth 3/4 bathroom. Bonus room upstairs perfect for a media room and 4 large bedrooms. Spacious fully fenced in backyard. 3 car garage with extra lofted storage space. Located on a private cul-de-sac. Home is within Redmond school district with new Clara Barton elementary school just 2 blocks away!



SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE HERE: https://showdigs.co/lol0w



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4201084)