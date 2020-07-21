11840 173rd Pl NE

Amenities
Spacious three bedroom home in excellent Redmond Community! - This beautiful Redmond home features a formal living room and formal dining room. Very bright and open kitchen with eating area that opens to family room with cozy gas fireplace. Spacious master suite with separate sitting room with fireplace. Master bath with large walk-in closet, separate soaking tub and shower. Two additional nice size bedrooms, second full bath and upstairs laundry. Park across street, close to schools, shopping and downtown Redmond.
SQ FT:2370
YEAR BUILT: 2005
COUNTY: King
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX:Woodlands
SCHOOL DISTRICT:Redmond
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Einstein
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Redmond
HIGH SCHOOL: Redmond
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
PET POLICY: Small pets considered. Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.
LEASE TERMS: 12 Months
INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $3000
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100
Non-Refundable Fee: $350
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.
