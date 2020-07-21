All apartments in Redmond
Find more places like 11840 173rd Pl NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redmond, WA
/
11840 173rd Pl NE
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

11840 173rd Pl NE

11840 173rd Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redmond
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

11840 173rd Place Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
North Redmond

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Spacious three bedroom home in excellent Redmond Community! - This beautiful Redmond home features a formal living room and formal dining room. Very bright and open kitchen with eating area that opens to family room with cozy gas fireplace. Spacious master suite with separate sitting room with fireplace. Master bath with large walk-in closet, separate soaking tub and shower. Two additional nice size bedrooms, second full bath and upstairs laundry. Park across street, close to schools, shopping and downtown Redmond.

SQ FT:2370

YEAR BUILT: 2005

COUNTY: King

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX:Woodlands

SCHOOL DISTRICT:Redmond
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Einstein
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Redmond
HIGH SCHOOL: Redmond
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

PET POLICY: Small pets considered. Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.

LEASE TERMS: 12 Months

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $3000
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100
Non-Refundable Fee: $350

TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

(RLNE3710196)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11840 173rd Pl NE have any available units?
11840 173rd Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 11840 173rd Pl NE have?
Some of 11840 173rd Pl NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11840 173rd Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
11840 173rd Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11840 173rd Pl NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11840 173rd Pl NE is pet friendly.
Does 11840 173rd Pl NE offer parking?
Yes, 11840 173rd Pl NE offers parking.
Does 11840 173rd Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11840 173rd Pl NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11840 173rd Pl NE have a pool?
No, 11840 173rd Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 11840 173rd Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 11840 173rd Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 11840 173rd Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11840 173rd Pl NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11840 173rd Pl NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11840 173rd Pl NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Station House
16550 NE 79th St.
Redmond, WA 98052
Avalon Redmond Place
8935 160th Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Gates of Redmond
15325 Redmond Way
Redmond, WA 98052
Riverpark
15803 Bear Creek Pkwy
Redmond, WA 98052
Modera Redmond
8709 161st Avenue Northeast
Redmond, WA 98052
Avalon ParcSquare
16080 NE 85th St
Redmond, WA 98052
Bell Overlake
3040 148th Avenue NE
Redmond, WA 98052
LionsGate North
15900 NE 83rd St
Redmond, WA 98052

Similar Pages

Redmond 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRedmond 2 Bedroom Apartments
Redmond Dog Friendly ApartmentsRedmond Pet Friendly Apartments
Redmond Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RedmondOverlake
IdylwoodWillows Rose Hill
Grass LawnBear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College