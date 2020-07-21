11840 173rd Pl NE

Amenities

Spacious three bedroom home in excellent Redmond Community! - This beautiful Redmond home features a formal living room and formal dining room. Very bright and open kitchen with eating area that opens to family room with cozy gas fireplace. Spacious master suite with separate sitting room with fireplace. Master bath with large walk-in closet, separate soaking tub and shower. Two additional nice size bedrooms, second full bath and upstairs laundry. Park across street, close to schools, shopping and downtown Redmond.



SQ FT:2370



YEAR BUILT: 2005



COUNTY: King



COMMUNITY/COMPLEX:Woodlands



SCHOOL DISTRICT:Redmond

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Einstein

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Redmond

HIGH SCHOOL: Redmond

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



PET POLICY: Small pets considered. Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.



LEASE TERMS: 12 Months



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $3000

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100

Non-Refundable Fee: $350



TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



