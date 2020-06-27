All apartments in Redmond
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:26 AM

11140 156th Pl NE

11140 156th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

11140 156th Place Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Education Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
11140 156th Pl NE Available 09/01/19 Bright & Spacious Rambler in Desirable Education Hill Area! - **App Pending**

Don't miss this bright and spacious updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in the sought-after Education Hill area of Redmond! You'll love the natural light that warms up the front living room and flows into the large, open-concept kitchen, affording plenty of storage and cooking space, as well as a separate dining room! There's even more space to stretch out in the cozy back living room, complete with a beautifully crafted electric fireplace!

Some of the upgrades include a Master Bedroom Extension, which includes a bonus space (maybe for an office or just more shoes!), a luxurious master bath with a double sink vanity, and a dreamy walk-in closet! With a washer/dryer and large backyard with a patio, this lovely rambler has everything you need and is close to several schools, ready to welcome you home!

**Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis, with an additional refundable $500 Pet Deposit, per pet.**

Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com
Property Availability: After 9/1/2019

Minimum Credit Score: 600
Minimum Income: 3x the Rent

Property #383

(RLNE2919835)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11140 156th Pl NE have any available units?
11140 156th Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 11140 156th Pl NE have?
Some of 11140 156th Pl NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11140 156th Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
11140 156th Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11140 156th Pl NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11140 156th Pl NE is pet friendly.
Does 11140 156th Pl NE offer parking?
No, 11140 156th Pl NE does not offer parking.
Does 11140 156th Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11140 156th Pl NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11140 156th Pl NE have a pool?
No, 11140 156th Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 11140 156th Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 11140 156th Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 11140 156th Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11140 156th Pl NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11140 156th Pl NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11140 156th Pl NE does not have units with air conditioning.
