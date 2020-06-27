Amenities

11140 156th Pl NE Available 09/01/19 Bright & Spacious Rambler in Desirable Education Hill Area! - **App Pending**



Don't miss this bright and spacious updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in the sought-after Education Hill area of Redmond! You'll love the natural light that warms up the front living room and flows into the large, open-concept kitchen, affording plenty of storage and cooking space, as well as a separate dining room! There's even more space to stretch out in the cozy back living room, complete with a beautifully crafted electric fireplace!



Some of the upgrades include a Master Bedroom Extension, which includes a bonus space (maybe for an office or just more shoes!), a luxurious master bath with a double sink vanity, and a dreamy walk-in closet! With a washer/dryer and large backyard with a patio, this lovely rambler has everything you need and is close to several schools, ready to welcome you home!



**Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis, with an additional refundable $500 Pet Deposit, per pet.**



Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com

Property Availability: After 9/1/2019



Minimum Credit Score: 600

Minimum Income: 3x the Rent



Property #383



