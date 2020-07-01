10175 156th Court Northeast - 102, Unit 102

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This is one of the best units in the very desirable Villas at Mondavio! Price has been reduced for quick rental! It faces a large greenbelt, that has 2 entrances to the Sammamish River Trail. The efficient floor plan features a lower level den/office with attached half bath and coat closet, while the open middle floor with fully equipped kitchen and spacious living and dining makes an excellent area for entertaining. The top floor has two large bedrooms, including the master. Both bedrooms have attached bathrooms - very convenient for visiting grandparents as well as children. The schools are some of the top in the county, including the coveted Redmond Middle and High school. This is one of the hottest neighborhoods in the area, units in Villas at Mondavio don't last long. Pets are welcome on a case by case basis. Water/sewer included in rent. Please contact Zarina Malik to schedule your showing today at 425.296.6610 or email info@opalpmc.com