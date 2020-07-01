All apartments in Redmond
Find more places like 10175 156th Court Northeast - 102, Unit 102.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redmond, WA
/
10175 156th Court Northeast - 102, Unit 102
Last updated February 6 2020 at 5:18 AM

10175 156th Court Northeast - 102, Unit 102

10175 156th Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redmond
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10175 156th Court Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Education Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is one of the best units in the very desirable Villas at Mondavio! Price has been reduced for quick rental! It faces a large greenbelt, that has 2 entrances to the Sammamish River Trail. The efficient floor plan features a lower level den/office with attached half bath and coat closet, while the open middle floor with fully equipped kitchen and spacious living and dining makes an excellent area for entertaining. The top floor has two large bedrooms, including the master. Both bedrooms have attached bathrooms - very convenient for visiting grandparents as well as children. The schools are some of the top in the county, including the coveted Redmond Middle and High school. This is one of the hottest neighborhoods in the area, units in Villas at Mondavio don't last long. Pets are welcome on a case by case basis. Water/sewer included in rent. Please contact Zarina Malik to schedule your showing today at 425.296.6610 or email info@opalpmc.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10175 156th Court Northeast - 102, Unit 102 have any available units?
10175 156th Court Northeast - 102, Unit 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 10175 156th Court Northeast - 102, Unit 102 have?
Some of 10175 156th Court Northeast - 102, Unit 102's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10175 156th Court Northeast - 102, Unit 102 currently offering any rent specials?
10175 156th Court Northeast - 102, Unit 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10175 156th Court Northeast - 102, Unit 102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10175 156th Court Northeast - 102, Unit 102 is pet friendly.
Does 10175 156th Court Northeast - 102, Unit 102 offer parking?
Yes, 10175 156th Court Northeast - 102, Unit 102 offers parking.
Does 10175 156th Court Northeast - 102, Unit 102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10175 156th Court Northeast - 102, Unit 102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10175 156th Court Northeast - 102, Unit 102 have a pool?
No, 10175 156th Court Northeast - 102, Unit 102 does not have a pool.
Does 10175 156th Court Northeast - 102, Unit 102 have accessible units?
No, 10175 156th Court Northeast - 102, Unit 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 10175 156th Court Northeast - 102, Unit 102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10175 156th Court Northeast - 102, Unit 102 has units with dishwashers.
Does 10175 156th Court Northeast - 102, Unit 102 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10175 156th Court Northeast - 102, Unit 102 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Station House
16550 NE 79th St.
Redmond, WA 98052
Peloton
7435 159th Pl NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Urbane
8296 160th Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Bell Marymoor Park
6335 180th Pl NE
Redmond, WA 98052
AVA Esterra Park
15301 NE Turing St
Redmond, WA 98052
Milehouse
8300 160th Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
The Luke
8280 164th Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Bell Overlake
3040 148th Avenue NE
Redmond, WA 98052

Similar Pages

Redmond 1 BedroomsRedmond 2 Bedrooms
Redmond Dog Friendly ApartmentsRedmond Pet Friendly Places
Redmond Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RedmondOverlake
IdylwoodGrass Lawn
Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College