14908 16th Pl W

Unit Amenities fireplace stainless steel Property Amenities playground

Brand New 4 Bed 3.5 Bath Home in Lynnwood - This brand new east facing home located in the Kingstone community in Lynnwood features 4 bedrooms + bonus room + den and 3.5 baths. Spacious main floor great room has extended laminate flooring, gas fireplace, extra large windows, and gourmet kitchen with slab counters, full-height back-splash, and stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms and bonus room are on the upper floor along with 2 full baths and one 3/4 bath. Other features include fully landscaped & fenced yard and community playground. Convenient location near Ash Way P&R, Alderwood Mall & I-5/I-405 access.



First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. No smoking, no pets. Please contact us to schedule a time for a showing. Applications can be found at www.tagrealtywa.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4227587)