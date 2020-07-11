/
apartments with washer dryer
103 Apartments for rent in North Lynnwood, WA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
4 Units Available
Serra Vista
15517 40th Ave W, North Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,957
1082 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans featuring built-in microwaves, wood-burning fireplaces, and an open-concept living area. Relax at the community cabana and indoor pool and spa or work it out at the fitness center.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
16 Units Available
Campo Basso
15923 Highway 99, North Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,572
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,244
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
980 sqft
In-unit washer and dryer, fireplace and private balcony. Short-term leases available. Community amenities include jacuzzi, sauna, playground, fitness center and business center. Easy access to I-405 and I-5. Public transportation nearby.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
34 Units Available
Avalon Alderwood
2510 164th St SW, North Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,531
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1284 sqft
Attractive Lynnwood location, close to I-5 and I-405. Tenants have access to a gym, swimming pool and barbecue area. Units feature spacious walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
9 Units Available
Woodcreek
14611 Admiralty Way, North Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,792
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,986
1213 sqft
A place where residents come together to create a community. A place where your children make friends with the kids next door. A place where your neighbors help you unload and install your new TV. It's a place that's all about the people.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
4 Units Available
Allegro at Ash Creek
16605 Ash Way, North Lynnwood, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,620
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
864 sqft
Welcome to Allegro at Ash Creek, where you'll find brand new apartments in Lynnwood, WA! Live within complete convenience, tucked away in a private oasis off the beaten path of Lynnwood, located just off Ash Way and just minutes from I-5 access.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
9 Units Available
Tamaron Ranch
14500 Admiralty Way, North Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
760 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes featuring large closets, a full-size washer and dryer, a pool and a wood-burning stove. Near Interstates 5 and 405, Highway 99 and Alderwood Mall.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
15633 44th Ave W #A4
15633 44th Avenue West, North Lynnwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1145 sqft
Ready Now! Lovely Lynnwood Townhouse with New Flooring and Carpet-Pet OK - This quiet 3 bedroom townhome in a great Lynnwood neighborhood features new hardwood flooring and new carpeting along with high-end stainless appliances and parking for 2.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
3333 164th St. SW
3333 164th Street Southwest, North Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
966 sqft
A great lease takeover opportunity at Avana One Six Four apartment complex in Lynnwood! I have lived in this apartment for 4 straight years and would continue further if not for work relocation.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
15021 12th Pl W
15021 12th Pl W, North Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1246 sqft
Built in 2019 New 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome. Great Lynnwood location close to 1-5/405 and Alderwood Mall. Beautiful Interiors featuring granite countertops, wood laminate flooring, stainless steel appliance. Each bedroom has its own private bath.
Results within 1 mile of North Lynnwood
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
13 Units Available
A'Cappella
15001 35th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1070 sqft
Make your move to North Puget Sound when you rent one of the desirable apartments at A'Cappella Apartment Homes. This fantastic community sits conveniently in Lynnwood, with easy access to freeways like I-5 and I-405 for commuters.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
7 Units Available
Shelby
Glennbrook Apartment Homes
3717 148th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
866 sqft
Conveniently located near everything you want, come explore Glennbrook Apartment Homes of Lynnwood. This Seattle area property is in the prime North Puget Sound region of WA.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 12:47am
7 Units Available
Heritage Ridge
16619 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,636
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,247
1270 sqft
Close to Martha Lake, Martha Lake Park, bus stops, shopping at Mill Creek Town Center, Alderwood Mall, Bright Star Kids Academy, I-5 Express, Everett Boeing, North Creek Trail. Located in Edmonds School District. Amenities include heated outdoor pool, year-round hot tub, garage parking, walk-in laundry.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
11 Units Available
Martha Lake
16626 6th Ave W, Martha Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1109 sqft
Great location just 20 minutes from Seattle, and close to shopping and dining. Units feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, and private patios. Community includes Internet, a business center, and more.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
12 Units Available
Alderwood Park
18031 36th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
850 sqft
Alderwood Park is distinctive living at its finest with open, modern units near I-5 and the Alderwood Mall. State-of-the-art fitness studio, impeccable landscaping, and in-unit fireplaces create the perfect place to call home in Lynnwood.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
9 Units Available
Novela
16604 48th Ave, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1080 sqft
Come home to a relaxing refuge from urban life just minutes from the Sound. Easy access to Seattle and Everett via I-5 and I-405. Gym and pool. In-unit fireplace, patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 12:15am
12 Units Available
Altia
16520 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1188 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-504. Unit amenities include laundry, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community features pool table, pool, gym, internet access, parking and more.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
3 Units Available
Duet
4702 176th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Harmony is within reach! Welcome to Duet, where nature and urban living come together. This Pacific Northwest retreat offers the work/life balance you've been looking for in the suburb of Lynnwood, Washington - just north Seattle.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Meadows at Martha Lake
16202 Meadow Rd, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,665
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1252 sqft
The Meadows at Martha Lake is a community of luxury apartment homes on a beautiful three-acre property in the Martha Lake neighborhood of Lynnwood.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
927 132nd St SW B2
927 132nd Street Southwest, Snohomish County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1380 sqft
Well maintained townhouse - Property Id: 313103 Nice townhouse in a quiet neighborhood, walking distance to grocery stores and other businesses, easy access to interstate 5. The complex has a cabana and an outdoor pool.
Results within 5 miles of North Lynnwood
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
11 Units Available
Silver Lake
The Lakehouse
12115 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1096 sqft
This trendy community provides residents with a clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Also easily accessible to both Everett Mall and Silver Lake's Green Lantern Park.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
3 Units Available
Cascade View
Capri Apartments
21416 16th Avenue Southwest, Mountlake Terrace, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Capri Apartments in Mountlake Terrace. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
2 Units Available
Tessera Apartments
1304 Bruskrud Rd., Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1000 sqft
Located in the prestigious Twin Creeks neighborhood of Everett, Washington, Tessera Apartments is less than 10 minutes from Boeing and Everett Naval Station.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
25 Units Available
Everett Mall South
Fultons Crossing
120 SE Everett Mall Way, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
968 sqft
Luxury furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplace, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly grounds offer clubhouse, pool, spa, gym, business center, playground. Located near Walter East Hall Memorial Golf Course, Boeing Fwy and Hwy 5. Minutes from Norma Beach.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
6 Units Available
Cascade View
Silver Oak
21412 48th Ave W, Mountlake Terrace, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
858 sqft
Enjoy privacy and convenience in your luxurious apartment home in Mountlake Terrace, situated just 15 miles north of downtown Seattle. Choose from spacious, one- and two-bedroom floor plans.
