Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:43 AM
34 Studio Apartments for rent in North Lynnwood, WA
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
15 Units Available
Campo Basso
15923 Highway 99, North Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,589
480 sqft
In-unit washer and dryer, fireplace and private balcony. Short-term leases available. Community amenities include jacuzzi, sauna, playground, fitness center and business center. Easy access to I-405 and I-5. Public transportation nearby.
Results within 5 miles of North Lynnwood
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
3 Units Available
Westmont
Nova North
1020 W Casino Rd, Everett, WA
Studio
$1,107
450 sqft
Unparalleled Location in Everett We have a refreshing pool for warm summer days and a fitness center to sweat it out after a long day at work. Our property comes with decks and patios, controlled access entry, ample parking and much more.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
10 Units Available
Pinewood Square
6500 208th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,226
450 sqft
Located in lovely Lynnwood. Amenities include fireplaces, carpeting, ceiling fans, internet access, balconies, patios, a courtyard, fitness center, sauna, soccer field, spa, freeway access and a laundry facility.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
19 Units Available
Holly
Camelot Apartments
11030 Evergreen Way, Everett, WA
Studio
$1,373
515 sqft
Apartment community features underground parking, a dog park, a gym with a sauna and an indoor pool. Interiors have in-unit laundry, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Just off Evergreen Way, and moments from I-5.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
13 Units Available
Holly
Casablanca
10710 Evergreen Way, Everett, WA
Studio
$1,160
497 sqft
Apartment community nestled on park-like grounds minutes from I-405 and I-5, with sport court, gym, pool and spa, and lighted tennis court. The pet-friendly complex host community events like summer BBQs and monthly movie nights.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
3 Units Available
Gateway
Arbor Village
23601 56th Ave W, Mountlake Terrace, WA
Studio
$1,574
652 sqft
Minutes away from Downtown Seattle, Mountlake Terrace offers nearby conveniences without all the hustle and bustle.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated March 25 at 12:48 AM
9 Units Available
Park 212 Apartments
7300 213th Pl SW, Edmonds, WA
Studio
$1,275
460 sqft
Immaculate landscaping and a heated outdoor pool. Washer and dryer in select homes. Conveniently located with easy access to I-5, restaurants, banks, and grocery stores.
Results within 10 miles of North Lynnwood
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
33 Units Available
Town Center
Woodin Creek Village
17255 135th Ave NE, Woodinville, WA
Studio
$1,540
505 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with in-unit laundry and a fireplace. Tenants can enjoy a grilling station, cyber cafe and hot tub on-site. Near DeYoung Park. Close to State Route 522. Within 20 miles of Seattle.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
8 Units Available
South Juanita
Chelsea at Juanita Village
11718 97th Ln NE, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,584
551 sqft
Situated near the beach and within three miles of major shopping centers and Willow Run Golf complex, these units offer Euro-style living with pet spas, skyline views and wide plank floors.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
17 Units Available
Town Center
Beaumont
14001 NE 183rd St, Woodinville, WA
Studio
$1,425
557 sqft
Residents live in units with fireplace, ice maker, laundry and walk-in closets. Community includes clubhouse, conference room, elevator and game room. Located close to wineries, recreational activities, and the 522 and 405 freeways.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 06:41 AM
21 Units Available
Meadowbrook
Thornton Place / Plaza
337 NE 103rd Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,685
800 sqft
Every comfort and convenience is within walking distance and located along I-5 and the Northgate Transit Center, youre mere minutes from downtown Seattle.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:28 AM
14 Units Available
Totem Lake
Vue Kirkland
11733 NE 131st Pl, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,525
460 sqft
The Vue offers newly renovated apartments in Kirkland, WA, that provide residents a beautiful retreat from the stresses of the city.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
14 Units Available
Olympic Hills
Array
14027 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,290
662 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. Tenants get access to a yoga studio and barbecue station. Close to Jackson Park Golf Course. Easy access to Lake City Way NE.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
21 Units Available
Echo Lake
Echo Lake
1150 N 192nd St, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,540
516 sqft
Nearby schools: Echo Lake Elementary, King's Elementary, St. Luke School, Shorewood High. Close to Echo Lake, Interurban Trail, Dale Turner Family YMCA, Gateway Shopping Center, Cromwell Park, Richmond Village Shopping Center. Small pets welcome. Amenities include heated pool with spacious sundeck.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:13 AM
8 Units Available
Parkwood
Malmo
1210 N 152nd St, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,495
711 sqft
Malmo is a place to end your journey. From hosting a large party in the community room to letting your dog socialize (and get a wash), Malmo is full service with stops near restaurants, transit, major employers, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
21 Units Available
South Juanita
Waterscape Juanita Village
11801 97th Lane Northeast, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,415
655 sqft
Overlooking Lake Washington, this chic apartment community offers the best in modern living with Studio, one and two-bedroom homes. Situating you in the center of the uniquely energetic and laid-back waterfront town of Kirkland.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
26 Units Available
Maple Leaf
The Enclave at Northgate
525 NE Northgate Way, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,190
435 sqft
Conveniently located across the street from Northgate Mall and Hubbard Homestead Park. Sleek apartments with stainless-steel appliances, and washers and dryers. Green community is handicapped accessible. Courtyard and guest suite available.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
5 Units Available
Pinehurst
Prism
10711 8th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,395
472 sqft
Welcome to Prism – a new upscale apartment experience in the heart of Seattle’s Northgate neighborhood. Prism is built for those looking to make connections with interesting people and the exciting places around them.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
116 Units Available
Echo Lake
Geo
17990 Midvale Avenue North, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,350
501 sqft
NOW OPEN for Summer 2020 move-ins! Welcome to Geo. Built as a modern interpretation of the Pacific Northwest, Geo blends rustic, contemporary, and natural into a comfortable, yet urban retreat.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
6 Units Available
Echo Lake
The Artiste
20221 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,540
528 sqft
Spacious apartments with lots of amenities, including 9-foot ceilings, full-size washers and dryers, closet organizers, and master suites. On-site features include a fitness center, conference room and patio. Smoke-free community.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
19 Units Available
Olympic Hills
Solara
12736 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,247
537 sqft
Great location in North Seattle. Community features Fitness Center, game room and theater room for all tenants to use. Apartments have 9-foot ceilings, premium kitchen appliances and full-size w/d in unit.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
15 Units Available
Finn Hill
98th Avenue Bothell
18307 98th Avenue, Bothell, WA
Studio
$1,545
519 sqft
98th Avenue is a brand new apartment community in Bothell, WA opening February 2020.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 06:13 AM
5 Units Available
Cedar Heights
City North
12508 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,295
546 sqft
On Route 522 east of I-5 in North Seattle. Granite style countertops with hardwood plank flooring. High ceilings, GE appliances, faux wood blinds and parking available on site.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
13 Units Available
South Juanita
Ondine at Juanita Bay
11702 98th Ave NE, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,785
480 sqft
Close to Juanita Beach Park, Juanita Bay, public transportation, Old Market Street Trail, Juanita Creek, Juanita Bay Montessori School. Amenities include an outdoor fireplace, fitness center, garage parking, patio area, onsite maintenance, clubhouse, courtyard, dark walnut cabinets, and walk-in closets.
