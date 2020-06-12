/
2 bedroom apartments
187 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Lynnwood, WA
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
18 Units Available
Campo Basso
15923 Highway 99, North Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
980 sqft
In-unit washer and dryer, fireplace and private balcony. Short-term leases available. Community amenities include jacuzzi, sauna, playground, fitness center and business center. Easy access to I-405 and I-5. Public transportation nearby.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
4 Units Available
Serra Vista
15517 40th Ave W, North Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
887 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans featuring built-in microwaves, wood-burning fireplaces, and an open-concept living area. Relax at the community cabana and indoor pool and spa or work it out at the fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
23 Units Available
Tamaron Ranch
14500 Admiralty Way, North Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
760 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes featuring large closets, a full-size washer and dryer, a pool and a wood-burning stove. Near Interstates 5 and 405, Highway 99 and Alderwood Mall.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
25 Units Available
Avalon Alderwood
2510 164th St SW, North Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1064 sqft
Attractive Lynnwood location, close to I-5 and I-405. Tenants have access to a gym, swimming pool and barbecue area. Units feature spacious walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Woodcreek
14611 Admiralty Way, North Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1055 sqft
A place where residents come together to create a community. A place where your children make friends with the kids next door. A place where your neighbors help you unload and install your new TV. It's a place that's all about the people.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
8 Units Available
Allegro at Ash Creek
16605 Ash Way, North Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
891 sqft
Welcome to Allegro at Ash Creek, where you'll find brand new apartments in Lynnwood, WA! Live within complete convenience, tucked away in a private oasis off the beaten path of Lynnwood, located just off Ash Way and just minutes from I-5 access.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2202 oak rd
2202 Oak Road, North Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Available 07/01/20 1st floor apartment - Property Id: 297981 1965 single fam residence w/ 1st Flr mother-in-law Apt. My family of 4 lives upstairs. yard, storage, parking, will be shared.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
15416 40th Ave W
15416 40th Avenue West, North Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1023 sqft
Come look at this beautiful top floor 2 bed 2 bath condo conveniently located in Lynnwood. Very spacious living room with wood-burning fireplace opens to dining room and kitchen. Large balcony with generous-sized extra deep storage room.
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
1 Unit Available
3333 164th St. SW
3333 164th Street Southwest, North Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
966 sqft
A great lease takeover opportunity at Avana One Six Four apartment complex in Lynnwood! I have lived in this apartment for 4 straight years and would continue further if not for work relocation.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
15003 12th Pl W
15003 12th Pl W, North Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1246 sqft
Built in 2019 New 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome. Great Lynnwood location close to 1-5/405 and Alderwood Mall. Beautiful Interiors featuring granite countertops, wood laminate flooring, stainless steel appliance. Each bedroom has its own private bath.
Results within 1 mile of North Lynnwood
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
9 Units Available
Alderwood Park
18031 36th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
850 sqft
Alderwood Park is distinctive living at its finest with open, modern units near I-5 and the Alderwood Mall. State-of-the-art fitness studio, impeccable landscaping, and in-unit fireplaces create the perfect place to call home in Lynnwood.
Last updated June 12 at 05:48pm
3 Units Available
Heritage Ridge
16619 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
1022 sqft
Close to Martha Lake, Martha Lake Park, bus stops, shopping at Mill Creek Town Center, Alderwood Mall, Bright Star Kids Academy, I-5 Express, Everett Boeing, North Creek Trail. Located in Edmonds School District. Amenities include heated outdoor pool, year-round hot tub, garage parking, walk-in laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
7 Units Available
Glennbrook Apartment Homes
3717 148th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
866 sqft
Conveniently located near everything you want, come explore Glennbrook Apartment Homes of Lynnwood. This Seattle area property is in the prime North Puget Sound region of WA.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
13 Units Available
A'Cappella
15001 35th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
947 sqft
Make your move to North Puget Sound when you rent one of the desirable apartments at A'Cappella Apartment Homes. This fantastic community sits conveniently in Lynnwood, with easy access to freeways like I-5 and I-405 for commuters.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
8 Units Available
Martha Lake
16626 6th Ave W, Martha Lake, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
950 sqft
Great location just 20 minutes from Seattle, and close to shopping and dining. Units feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, and private patios. Community includes Internet, a business center, and more.
Last updated June 12 at 06:09pm
10 Units Available
Altia
16520 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1006 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-504. Unit amenities include laundry, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community features pool table, pool, gym, internet access, parking and more.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
8 Units Available
Novela
16604 48th Ave, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
990 sqft
Come home to a relaxing refuge from urban life just minutes from the Sound. Easy access to Seattle and Everett via I-5 and I-405. Gym and pool. In-unit fireplace, patio/balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
11 Units Available
Duet
4702 176th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1002 sqft
Harmony is within reach! Welcome to Duet, where nature and urban living come together. This Pacific Northwest retreat offers the work/life balance you've been looking for in the suburb of Lynnwood, Washington - just north Seattle.
Results within 5 miles of North Lynnwood
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
38 Units Available
Alister Parx Apartments
605 Center Rd, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
883 sqft
Minutes from Voyager Middle School and Mariner High School. Upscale living with vaulted ceilings, lots of storage space, and oversized patios. On-site pool, playground, and hot tub. Garages available. Pet-friendly. In-apartment fireplaces.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
21 Units Available
Bay Court at Harbour Pointe
11108 Chennault Beach Rd, Mukilteo, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
987 sqft
Located close to the shores of Puget Sound and the Boeing Factory. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community includes sauna, pool and garage.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
15 Units Available
Colby Creek
923 112th St SW, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
915 sqft
Lovely apartment complex with plenty of outdoor space sandwiched in between Route 99 and I-5. Close to plenty of restaurants and shopping. Many cable-ready units have vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
6 Units Available
The Stinson
133 124th St SE, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
902 sqft
Experience the difference at The Stinson Apartment Homes in Everett, Washington! Enjoy luxury amenities such as a 24 hour fitness center, fun playground and outdoor swimming pool and spa.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
24 Units Available
Bailey Farm
1225 183rd St SE, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
998 sqft
Close to N. Creek Park, Woodside Elementary, Lynnwood High, North Creek, Mill Creek Shopping. Amenities include expansive outdoor veranda, 1200 sq. ft. cabana, seasonal pool, pet-friendly, year-round hot tub, yoga studio, gas fire pit, short-term leases, 24-hour fitness center, hardwood floors, TV lounge.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
14 Units Available
The Winsley
9900 12th Ave W, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1015 sqft
Offering a collection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, the Walden Pond Apartment complex includes an indoor basketball court, a swimming pool, a resident clubhouse, on-site management and many other amenities.
