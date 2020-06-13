/
3 bedroom apartments
129 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Lynnwood, WA
Avalon Alderwood
2510 164th St SW, North Lynnwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1284 sqft
Attractive Lynnwood location, close to I-5 and I-405. Tenants have access to a gym, swimming pool and barbecue area. Units feature spacious walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances.
Woodcreek
14611 Admiralty Way, North Lynnwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1213 sqft
A place where residents come together to create a community. A place where your children make friends with the kids next door. A place where your neighbors help you unload and install your new TV. It's a place that's all about the people.
Serra Vista
15517 40th Ave W, North Lynnwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,981
1082 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans featuring built-in microwaves, wood-burning fireplaces, and an open-concept living area. Relax at the community cabana and indoor pool and spa or work it out at the fitness center.
15633 44th Ave W #A4
15633 44th Avenue West, North Lynnwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1145 sqft
Ready Now! Lovely Lynnwood Townhouse with New Flooring and Carpet-Pet OK - This quiet 3 bedroom townhome in a great Lynnwood neighborhood features new hardwood flooring and new carpeting along with high-end stainless appliances and parking for 2.
4328 148th Pl SW
4328 148th Pl SW, North Lynnwood, WA
Almost new modern home built with luxury and efficiency in mind. This 2200 sf. home was built with 3 others as a custom home with the idea of keeping the cost of living low.
15026 Old Manor Way
15026 Old Manor Way, North Lynnwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1928 sqft
Amazing Lynnwood location 3 bd with large private yard - We have received quite a few applications and please pause all the touring and applications. Thank you! Please schedule your self showing here: showmojo.
A'Cappella
15001 35th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1070 sqft
Make your move to North Puget Sound when you rent one of the desirable apartments at A'Cappella Apartment Homes. This fantastic community sits conveniently in Lynnwood, with easy access to freeways like I-5 and I-405 for commuters.
Novela
16604 48th Ave, Lynnwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1080 sqft
Come home to a relaxing refuge from urban life just minutes from the Sound. Easy access to Seattle and Everett via I-5 and I-405. Gym and pool. In-unit fireplace, patio/balcony.
Meadows at Martha Lake
16202 Meadow Rd, Lynnwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1252 sqft
The Meadows at Martha Lake is a community of luxury apartment homes on a beautiful three-acre property in the Martha Lake neighborhood of Lynnwood.
Altia
16520 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1188 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-504. Unit amenities include laundry, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community features pool table, pool, gym, internet access, parking and more.
1711 144th Pl SW
1711 144th Place Southwest, Lake Stickney, WA
1711 144th Pl SW Available 06/15/20 Lynnwood on Culdesac. Nice 2 story home on very quiet street. Greenbelt.
14704 33rd Pl W
14704 33rd Place West, Lake Stickney, WA
Single family home - Property Id: 284699 Big bed rooms and clean . Very convenient for shopping public transport and very good neighbor hood Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
17830 14th Ave W
17830 14th Avenue West, Larch Way, WA
Great Home For Rent - Beautiful home nestled in a private cul-de-sac in desirable Ashbury Creste neighborhood of Lynnwood. This home offers 2345 sq ft of open, spacious floorplan featuring great room-concept living.
1626 180th St SW
1626 180th Street Southwest, Larch Way, WA
1626 180th St SW Available 07/01/20 Great Location, Great 4 Bedroom Home in Lynnwood - Home will be available 7/6/2020. No showings until current tenant vacates near the end of June. See video for walkthrough of home.
1713 145th PL SW
1713 145th Place Southwest, Lake Stickney, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2489 sqft
Lynnwood Home - Spacious home, 2489 sqft, entry has living, kitchen and dining room, upstairs features 3 bedrooms, loft area for office, w/d available, gas heat, fireplace & range, alarm system available, 2 garage with electric car charging,
2822 144th Pl SW
2822 144th Place Southwest, Lake Stickney, WA
Beautiful 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath Home - Beautiful 4 bedroom home approximately 3083 sq. ft. features include open entry, formal living room, dining room, open kitchen with hardwood floors, center island, plenty of cabinet space and slider to back deck.
3901 147th St SW
3901 147th Street Southwest, Picnic Point, WA
Lynnwood Home - This beautiful Lynnwood home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac with easy access to Hwy 99. The kitchen features a large island with eating space, hardwood floors, and a small walk-in pantry.
Carvel Harbour Pointe
4500 Harbour Pointe Blvd, Mukilteo, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
998 sqft
Great location close to Alderwood Mall, Harbour Pointe Golf Club and schools. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour gym,and 24-hour concierge. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, dishwasher and patio/balcony.
Bluwater
11311 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1180 sqft
Set against the backdrop of a serene lake, BluWater combines the tranquility and serenity of a lakeside retreat with all the conveniences of a modern, contemporary community.
Providence
21623 16th Dr SE, Bothell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1300 sqft
Unique and peaceful community surrounded by nature in an ideal location close to I-405, I-5 and the convenience of downtown Seattle. Green community with first-class amenities offering a pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and more.
The Lakehouse
12115 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,748
1096 sqft
This trendy community provides residents with a clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Also easily accessible to both Everett Mall and Silver Lake's Green Lantern Park.
Portsmith Apartment Homes
12121 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1479 sqft
Close to I-5, I-405, and Alderwood Mall. Updated apartments with fireplaces. On-site amenities include pool, gym, business center, and hot tub. Pet-friendly community for dogs and cats. Garages available.
HighGrove
12433 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
1538 sqft
Large kitchens, two-tone color schemes, wood-style floors, walk-in closets and private balconies. Large outdoor pool, 24-hour fitness center, fire pit, terrace and clubhouse on-site. Close to Kasch Park, Everett Mall and Mariner High School.
Bay Court at Harbour Pointe
11108 Chennault Beach Rd, Mukilteo, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1223 sqft
Located close to the shores of Puget Sound and the Boeing Factory. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community includes sauna, pool and garage.
