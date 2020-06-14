157 Apartments for rent in North Lynnwood, WA with garage
Lynnwood, Wash. sits on what once was a demonstration poultry farm that was part of a pre-WWI "back to the land" movement to get people farming land that had been logged over. It became a settlement called Alderwood, which later turned into Lynnwood. The neighborhood of North Lynnwood is now mostly mixed-used residential, with few chickens left.
North Lynnwood is a dynamic neighborhood in the middle of the north side of the greater Seattle area. Set at the junction of I-5 and I-405, rentals in North Lynnwood are great for people commuting and even better for people working in town. The city's population more than triples during the workday, thanks to all the businesses and shopping centers in town. North Lynnwood sits near the Puget Sound on the west and the grandeur of the North Cascades to the east. It's come a long way since the time when poultry ruled the day. See more
North Lynnwood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.