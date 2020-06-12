/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:49 PM
124 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in North Lynnwood, WA
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
25 Units Available
Avalon Alderwood
2510 164th St SW, North Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1064 sqft
Attractive Lynnwood location, close to I-5 and I-405. Tenants have access to a gym, swimming pool and barbecue area. Units feature spacious walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Serra Vista
15517 40th Ave W, North Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
887 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans featuring built-in microwaves, wood-burning fireplaces, and an open-concept living area. Relax at the community cabana and indoor pool and spa or work it out at the fitness center.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
12 Units Available
Woodcreek
14611 Admiralty Way, North Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1055 sqft
A place where residents come together to create a community. A place where your children make friends with the kids next door. A place where your neighbors help you unload and install your new TV. It's a place that's all about the people.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
8 Units Available
Allegro at Ash Creek
16605 Ash Way, North Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
891 sqft
Welcome to Allegro at Ash Creek, where you'll find brand new apartments in Lynnwood, WA! Live within complete convenience, tucked away in a private oasis off the beaten path of Lynnwood, located just off Ash Way and just minutes from I-5 access.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
15416 40th Ave W
15416 40th Avenue West, North Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1023 sqft
Come look at this beautiful top floor 2 bed 2 bath condo conveniently located in Lynnwood. Very spacious living room with wood-burning fireplace opens to dining room and kitchen. Large balcony with generous-sized extra deep storage room.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
1 Unit Available
15003 12th Pl W
15003 12th Pl W, North Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1246 sqft
Built in 2019 New 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome. Great Lynnwood location close to 1-5/405 and Alderwood Mall. Beautiful Interiors featuring granite countertops, wood laminate flooring, stainless steel appliance. Each bedroom has its own private bath.
Results within 1 mile of North Lynnwood
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
3 Units Available
Heritage Ridge
16619 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
1022 sqft
Close to Martha Lake, Martha Lake Park, bus stops, shopping at Mill Creek Town Center, Alderwood Mall, Bright Star Kids Academy, I-5 Express, Everett Boeing, North Creek Trail. Located in Edmonds School District. Amenities include heated outdoor pool, year-round hot tub, garage parking, walk-in laundry.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Shelby
7 Units Available
Glennbrook Apartment Homes
3717 148th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
866 sqft
Conveniently located near everything you want, come explore Glennbrook Apartment Homes of Lynnwood. This Seattle area property is in the prime North Puget Sound region of WA.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
9 Units Available
Alderwood Park
18031 36th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
850 sqft
Alderwood Park is distinctive living at its finest with open, modern units near I-5 and the Alderwood Mall. State-of-the-art fitness studio, impeccable landscaping, and in-unit fireplaces create the perfect place to call home in Lynnwood.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
13 Units Available
A'Cappella
15001 35th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
947 sqft
Make your move to North Puget Sound when you rent one of the desirable apartments at A'Cappella Apartment Homes. This fantastic community sits conveniently in Lynnwood, with easy access to freeways like I-5 and I-405 for commuters.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
8 Units Available
Martha Lake
16626 6th Ave W, Martha Lake, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
950 sqft
Great location just 20 minutes from Seattle, and close to shopping and dining. Units feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, and private patios. Community includes Internet, a business center, and more.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
$
10 Units Available
Altia
16520 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1006 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-504. Unit amenities include laundry, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community features pool table, pool, gym, internet access, parking and more.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
8 Units Available
Novela
16604 48th Ave, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
990 sqft
Come home to a relaxing refuge from urban life just minutes from the Sound. Easy access to Seattle and Everett via I-5 and I-405. Gym and pool. In-unit fireplace, patio/balcony.
Results within 5 miles of North Lynnwood
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
18 Units Available
The Reserve at Town Center
14420 North Creek Dr, Mill Creek, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,862
1118 sqft
Brand-new homes close to town center and a hiking trail. Units have full-size washers and big windows that allow ample sunlight. Residents have access to heated pools.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Canyon Park
14 Units Available
Providence
21623 16th Dr SE, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
1050 sqft
Unique and peaceful community surrounded by nature in an ideal location close to I-405, I-5 and the convenience of downtown Seattle. Green community with first-class amenities offering a pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and more.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Cascade View
11 Units Available
Huntington Park
9009 W Mall Dr, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
1013 sqft
Great location with easy access to Everett Mall Way and Evergreen Way. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community includes gym, hot tub, racquetball, pool and playground.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
20 Units Available
Avalon North Creek
1730 196th Street SE, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1060 sqft
Avalon North Creek features spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments convenient in Bothell Mill Creek.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
15 Units Available
Avalon RockMeadow
19905 Bothell Everett Hwy, Bothell West, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1209 sqft
Nearby schools: Lynnwood High School, Fernwood Elementary, Canyon Creek Elementary, Skyview Junior High. Close to North Creek, I-405, N. Creek Park, Centennial Park. Pet-friendly apartments with hot tub, pool, children's play area, sustainable lighting, proximity to public transportation.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Westmont
10 Units Available
Copperstone
420 85th Pl SW, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
925 sqft
Just minutes from I-5 and close to the mountains. Community amenities include on-site laundry, 24-hour maintenance, and parking. Residents live in units that have fireplace, refrigerator, and patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 01:04pm
Mill Creek
80 Units Available
The Mill Apartment Homes
1324 Mill Creek Blvd, Mill Creek, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
877 sqft
Situated on the edge of Mill Creek Nature Preserve and close to Library Park. Sophisticated apartments with in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers a gym and a business center.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
10 Units Available
Woodstone Apartments
16520 North Rd, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
950 sqft
Close to Martha Lake, Martha Lake Park, Lynnwood High School, Martha Lake Elementary, Walmart, Crane Aerospace & Electronics, Bright Star Kids Academy. Pet-friendly apartments with a playground, swimming pool, spa/hot tub, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, furnished apartments available.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
$
38 Units Available
Alister Parx Apartments
605 Center Rd, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
883 sqft
Minutes from Voyager Middle School and Mariner High School. Upscale living with vaulted ceilings, lots of storage space, and oversized patios. On-site pool, playground, and hot tub. Garages available. Pet-friendly. In-apartment fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
$
Holly
20 Units Available
Olin Fields
10115 Holly Dr, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
965 sqft
Quiet complex with natural landscaping, resident lounge, indoor basketball court and game room with ping-pong table. Apartments equipped with air conditioning and washer/dryer. Walk to Loganberry Lane Park.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:46pm
Harbour Pointe
16 Units Available
Carvel Harbour Pointe
4500 Harbour Pointe Blvd, Mukilteo, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
799 sqft
Great location close to Alderwood Mall, Harbour Pointe Golf Club and schools. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour gym,and 24-hour concierge. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, dishwasher and patio/balcony.
Similar Pages
North Lynnwood 1 BedroomsNorth Lynnwood 2 BedroomsNorth Lynnwood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Lynnwood 3 BedroomsNorth Lynnwood Accessible ApartmentsNorth Lynnwood Apartments with Balcony
North Lynnwood Apartments with GarageNorth Lynnwood Apartments with GymNorth Lynnwood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorth Lynnwood Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNorth Lynnwood Apartments with ParkingNorth Lynnwood Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WA