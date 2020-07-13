/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM
120 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in North Lynnwood, WA
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Serra Vista
15517 40th Ave W, North Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,692
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,972
1082 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans featuring built-in microwaves, wood-burning fireplaces, and an open-concept living area. Relax at the community cabana and indoor pool and spa or work it out at the fitness center.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
35 Units Available
Avalon Alderwood
2510 164th St SW, North Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,531
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1284 sqft
Attractive Lynnwood location, close to I-5 and I-405. Tenants have access to a gym, swimming pool and barbecue area. Units feature spacious walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
9 Units Available
Tamaron Ranch
14500 Admiralty Way, North Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
760 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes featuring large closets, a full-size washer and dryer, a pool and a wood-burning stove. Near Interstates 5 and 405, Highway 99 and Alderwood Mall.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Campo Basso
15923 Highway 99, North Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,589
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,244
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
980 sqft
In-unit washer and dryer, fireplace and private balcony. Short-term leases available. Community amenities include jacuzzi, sauna, playground, fitness center and business center. Easy access to I-405 and I-5. Public transportation nearby.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Woodcreek
14611 Admiralty Way, North Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,792
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A place where residents come together to create a community. A place where your children make friends with the kids next door. A place where your neighbors help you unload and install your new TV. It's a place that's all about the people.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Allegro at Ash Creek
16605 Ash Way, North Lynnwood, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,620
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
864 sqft
Welcome to Allegro at Ash Creek, where you'll find brand new apartments in Lynnwood, WA! Live within complete convenience, tucked away in a private oasis off the beaten path of Lynnwood, located just off Ash Way and just minutes from I-5 access.
1 of 33
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
3333 164th St. SW
3333 164th Street Southwest, North Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
966 sqft
A great lease takeover opportunity at Avana One Six Four apartment complex in Lynnwood! I have lived in this apartment for 4 straight years and would continue further if not for work relocation.
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
15415 35th Ave W #B101
15415 35th Ave W, North Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
740 sqft
Coming for April 5th move in-Fully Updated Ground Floor One Bed with Fenced Yard-Pet Ok! - This one bedroom condo has been updated with all stainless appliances, granite, shaker cabinets, hardwood flooring, and a lovely back splash in the kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of North Lynnwood
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
A'Cappella
15001 35th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1070 sqft
Make your move to North Puget Sound when you rent one of the desirable apartments at A'Cappella Apartment Homes. This fantastic community sits conveniently in Lynnwood, with easy access to freeways like I-5 and I-405 for commuters.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Martha Lake
16626 6th Ave W, Martha Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,474
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,714
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1109 sqft
Great location just 20 minutes from Seattle, and close to shopping and dining. Units feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, and private patios. Community includes Internet, a business center, and more.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
7 Units Available
Heritage Ridge
16619 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,626
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,227
1270 sqft
Close to Martha Lake, Martha Lake Park, bus stops, shopping at Mill Creek Town Center, Alderwood Mall, Bright Star Kids Academy, I-5 Express, Everett Boeing, North Creek Trail. Located in Edmonds School District. Amenities include heated outdoor pool, year-round hot tub, garage parking, walk-in laundry.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Shelby
Glennbrook Apartment Homes
3717 148th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
866 sqft
Conveniently located near everything you want, come explore Glennbrook Apartment Homes of Lynnwood. This Seattle area property is in the prime North Puget Sound region of WA.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Alderwood Park
18031 36th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
850 sqft
Alderwood Park is distinctive living at its finest with open, modern units near I-5 and the Alderwood Mall. State-of-the-art fitness studio, impeccable landscaping, and in-unit fireplaces create the perfect place to call home in Lynnwood.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
3 Units Available
Duet
4702 176th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Harmony is within reach! Welcome to Duet, where nature and urban living come together. This Pacific Northwest retreat offers the work/life balance you've been looking for in the suburb of Lynnwood, Washington - just north Seattle.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Novela
16604 48th Ave, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1080 sqft
Come home to a relaxing refuge from urban life just minutes from the Sound. Easy access to Seattle and Everett via I-5 and I-405. Gym and pool. In-unit fireplace, patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
13 Units Available
Altia
16520 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1188 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-504. Unit amenities include laundry, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community features pool table, pool, gym, internet access, parking and more.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 06:15am
3 Units Available
Meadows at Martha Lake
16202 Meadow Rd, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,665
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1252 sqft
The Meadows at Martha Lake is a community of luxury apartment homes on a beautiful three-acre property in the Martha Lake neighborhood of Lynnwood.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1225 Filbert Road Unit A1
1225 Filbert Road, Martha Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2066 sqft
1225 Filbert Road Unit A1 Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 4 bed 3 bath townhome in Lynnwood's Forest on Filbert community - Beautiful corner lot 4 bed 3.5 bath townhome in Lynnwood's Forest on Filbert community.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
18007 12th PL W
18007 12th Place West, Larch Way, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2100 sqft
Great Home For Rent - Welcome to this well-taken care home! You will fall in love with the spacious floor plan. Great room open concept with kitchen, dining, family/living room with gas fireplace.
1 of 21
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1713 145th PL SW
1713 145th Place Southwest, Lake Stickney, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2489 sqft
Lynnwood Home - Spacious home, 2489 sqft, entry has living, kitchen and dining room, upstairs features 3 bedrooms, loft area for office, w/d available, gas heat, fireplace & range, alarm system available, 2 garage with electric car charging,
1 of 23
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2822 144th Pl SW
2822 144th Place Southwest, Lake Stickney, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
3083 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath Home - Beautiful 4 bedroom home approximately 3083 sq. ft. features include open entry, formal living room, dining room, open kitchen with hardwood floors, center island, plenty of cabinet space and slider to back deck.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Shelby
3901 147th St SW
3901 147th Street Southwest, Picnic Point, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,299
1770 sqft
Lynnwood Home - This beautiful Lynnwood home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac with easy access to Hwy 99. The kitchen features a large island with eating space, hardwood floors, and a small walk-in pantry.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4709 SW 176th St#C11
4709 176th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
590 sqft
4709 SW 176th St#C11 Available 08/01/20 1BD/1BA CONDO ,sport court,pool/$1,250,1 parking spot. 4709 176th Ave SW ,Lynnwood, WA - Lovely Cozy unit with conformtable carpet and inviting with plenty of natural light.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
927 132nd St SW B2
927 132nd Street Southwest, Snohomish County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1380 sqft
Well maintained townhouse - Property Id: 313103 Nice townhouse in a quiet neighborhood, walking distance to grocery stores and other businesses, easy access to interstate 5. The complex has a cabana and an outdoor pool.
Similar Pages
North Lynnwood 1 BedroomsNorth Lynnwood 2 BedroomsNorth Lynnwood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Lynnwood 3 BedroomsNorth Lynnwood Accessible ApartmentsNorth Lynnwood Apartments with Balcony
North Lynnwood Apartments with GarageNorth Lynnwood Apartments with GymNorth Lynnwood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorth Lynnwood Apartments with ParkingNorth Lynnwood Apartments with PoolNorth Lynnwood Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WA