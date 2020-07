Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool e-payments garage internet access package receiving accessible 24hr maintenance business center hot tub

Welcome to your new home at Novela in Lynnwood. Nestled in a lush suburban setting, Novela offers 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes that are modern and spacious. Our convenient location near the I-5 and 405 highways grants easy access to anywhere you need to go, whether it’s your workplace or the grocery store. You can also leave your car at home and explore the local businesses within walking distance. We have plenty of parking, and you’ll have a choice between a carport or a garage. Join the Novela community to enjoy our outdoor swimming pool, sundeck, fitness center, and resident lounge. Your pets are welcome here too, and will soon get to play in the new dog park. At Novela we strive to build a welcoming and supportive community, and you are invited to join us.



The new chapter in your life starts here and now. Write your own story – at Novela!