in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Paradise found. Welcome home to Your Piece of Paradise, located in Lynnwood, WA. This idyllic community can be found near Everett, Edmonds, and Mountlake Terrace. Here at Keeler’s Corner, our centrally-located apartment community is the best of both worlds – not only is it easily accessible to the I-405 and I-5, but it’s also surrounded by the beauty of the Pacific Northwest.



Our pet-friendly one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes are available in 13 unique floor plans. With luxurious, modern amenities, such as Gourmet Kitchens, Garden-Style Soaking Tubs, Personal Patios and Balconies, Whirlpool Appliances with a Washer and Dryer, and more, it’s easy to see why our residents love where they live. Our community amenities are top-notch, too, including two Resort-Style Pools and Spas, a Basketball Court, BBQ Grill, Business Center, and Carports or Garage Parking.



Come experience Keeler’s Corner today, and discover Your Piece of Paradise!