All apartments in Lynnwood
Find more places like
Nickel Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lynnwood, WA
/
Nickel Creek
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Nickel Creek

3702 204th St SW · (360) 654-6671
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lynnwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3702 204th St SW, Lynnwood, WA 98036

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit L301 · Avail. now

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 704 sqft

Unit M103 · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 704 sqft

Unit F201 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,440

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 704 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit C202 · Avail. now

$1,635

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft

Unit O303 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft

Unit G204 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,680

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 930 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Nickel Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
Introducing Nickel Creek Apartments, a premier community both in terms of comfort and convenience where your well-being takes center stage. A carefully curated list of amenities and a collection of well-proportionate layouts all play a part in taking your living experience to the next level. Add in our pet-friendly ambiance, and you will have even more reasons to make our apartments in Lynnwood, WA, your new home sweet home.

Whether it is a cozy one-bedroom or a charming two-bedroom floor plan, your life in our community will be nothing short of ideal. You don’t need to take our word for it, however, just imagine yourself playing master-chef in your well-equipped kitchen, making laundry days go by smoothly with a washer/dryer set, and having quiet moments for yourself on your patio or balcony. At Nickel Creek Apartments, everything is about you. This also shows in the community amenities scattered around our grounds. A clubhouse, entertainment lounge, swimming pool, coffee refreshment

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 (first pet), $200 (second pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month (first pet), $20/month (second pet)
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Nickel Creek have any available units?
Nickel Creek has 12 units available starting at $1,415 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Nickel Creek have?
Some of Nickel Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Nickel Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Nickel Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Nickel Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Nickel Creek is pet friendly.
Does Nickel Creek offer parking?
Yes, Nickel Creek offers parking.
Does Nickel Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Nickel Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Nickel Creek have a pool?
Yes, Nickel Creek has a pool.
Does Nickel Creek have accessible units?
No, Nickel Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Nickel Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Nickel Creek has units with dishwashers.
Does Nickel Creek have units with air conditioning?
No, Nickel Creek does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Newberry Square
16116 Ash Way
Lynnwood, WA 98087
Orchard Ridge
3805 164th St SW
Lynnwood, WA 98087
Collins Junction
4727 200th St SW
Lynnwood, WA 98036
The Encore Apartments
5825 200th Street Southwest
Lynnwood, WA 98036
Altia
16520 Larch Way
Lynnwood, WA 98037
A'Cappella
15001 35th Ave W
Lynnwood, WA 98087
Whispering Cedars
6501 208th St SW
Lynnwood, WA 98036
Alderwood Park
18031 36th Ave W
Lynnwood, WA 98037

Similar Pages

Lynnwood 1 BedroomsLynnwood 2 BedroomsLynnwood Apartments with BalconyLynnwood Apartments with ParkingLynnwood Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia CollegeBellevue College