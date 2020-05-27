Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub carpet microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance hot tub

Introducing Nickel Creek Apartments, a premier community both in terms of comfort and convenience where your well-being takes center stage. A carefully curated list of amenities and a collection of well-proportionate layouts all play a part in taking your living experience to the next level. Add in our pet-friendly ambiance, and you will have even more reasons to make our apartments in Lynnwood, WA, your new home sweet home.



Whether it is a cozy one-bedroom or a charming two-bedroom floor plan, your life in our community will be nothing short of ideal. You don’t need to take our word for it, however, just imagine yourself playing master-chef in your well-equipped kitchen, making laundry days go by smoothly with a washer/dryer set, and having quiet moments for yourself on your patio or balcony. At Nickel Creek Apartments, everything is about you. This also shows in the community amenities scattered around our grounds. A clubhouse, entertainment lounge, swimming pool, coffee refreshment