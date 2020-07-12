All apartments in Kirkland
Scout
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 PM

Scout

Open Now until 6pm
10211 NE 134th Ln · (425) 215-0969
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10211 NE 134th Ln, Kirkland, WA 98034
North Juanita

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit H-101 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,618

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit J-101 · Avail. now

$1,618

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit K-103 · Avail. now

$1,643

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit I-104 · Avail. Jul 24

$2,130

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit E-202 · Avail. Jul 24

$2,145

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 875 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Scout.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
sauna
bbq/grill
carport
dog park
hot tub
online portal
package receiving
Welcome to your next home at Scout Apartments in Kirkland, WA. We offer a variety of spacious and comfortable one- and two-bedroom floor plans, with unique features like wood-burning fireplaces, large double-pane windows, full-size washer and dryer, and patios or balconies in select units. Residents of our apartments in Kirkland can utilize community amenities like our basketball court, fitness center, playground, swimming pool, and much more. We are a pet-friendly community set in the middle of tall birch, maple, and fir trees, and lush landscaping everywhere you look. We are close to Highway 522 and I-405, giving you the convenience of being near work and the area's major employers. Contact us today to learn more or to schedule a tour of our apartments for rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Scout have any available units?
Scout has 7 units available starting at $1,618 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Scout have?
Some of Scout's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Scout currently offering any rent specials?
Scout is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Scout pet-friendly?
Yes, Scout is pet friendly.
Does Scout offer parking?
Yes, Scout offers parking.
Does Scout have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Scout offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Scout have a pool?
Yes, Scout has a pool.
Does Scout have accessible units?
No, Scout does not have accessible units.
Does Scout have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Scout has units with dishwashers.
Does Scout have units with air conditioning?
No, Scout does not have units with air conditioning.
