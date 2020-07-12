Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup bathtub garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse courtyard gym parking playground pool sauna bbq/grill carport dog park hot tub online portal package receiving

Welcome to your next home at Scout Apartments in Kirkland, WA. We offer a variety of spacious and comfortable one- and two-bedroom floor plans, with unique features like wood-burning fireplaces, large double-pane windows, full-size washer and dryer, and patios or balconies in select units. Residents of our apartments in Kirkland can utilize community amenities like our basketball court, fitness center, playground, swimming pool, and much more. We are a pet-friendly community set in the middle of tall birch, maple, and fir trees, and lush landscaping everywhere you look. We are close to Highway 522 and I-405, giving you the convenience of being near work and the area's major employers. Contact us today to learn more or to schedule a tour of our apartments for rent