Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
Sancerre Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:18 AM

Sancerre Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
12648 NE 144th St · (425) 658-2076
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12648 NE 144th St, Kirkland, WA 98034
Evergreen Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 34 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit G102 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit F206 · Avail. now

$1,880

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit F306 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,926

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit A202 · Avail. Aug 12

$2,047

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sancerre Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
bike storage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
carport
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
WELCOME TO SANCERRE APARTMENTS\nTHE PERFECT PLACE TO CALL HOME Accent Better Living. Better Life. Resting in the stunning hills of Woodinville, Sancerre Apartment Homes melds the old-world charm of the French countryside with contemporary comforts and convenience. Our one and two bedroom apartment homes boast brand new designer interiors with upgrades such as plank flooring throughout*, Moen fixtures, fully equipped kitchens with GE stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry*, granite countertops*, custom two-tone paint, cozy wood burning fireplace, designer lighting and mirrored wardrobe doors. Residents can take a dip in our shimmering swimming pool or relax in our year round spa! They can unwind in our 24 hour state of-the-art fitness center or grab their bike out of the brand new indoor controlled access bike storage and enjoy a peaceful ride through the wineries. For your convenience we also offer a business center, pet waste stations and a picnic area with barbecues. Come and see why Sancerre Apartments should be your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Weight limit of 50 pounds or less.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Carport: $50/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Sancerre Apartments have any available units?
Sancerre Apartments has 4 units available starting at $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Sancerre Apartments have?
Some of Sancerre Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sancerre Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Sancerre Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sancerre Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Sancerre Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Sancerre Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Sancerre Apartments offers parking.
Does Sancerre Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sancerre Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sancerre Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Sancerre Apartments has a pool.
Does Sancerre Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Sancerre Apartments has accessible units.
Does Sancerre Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Sancerre Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Sancerre Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Sancerre Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.

