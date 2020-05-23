Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel bathtub ceiling fan granite counters oven Property Amenities courtyard 24hr gym parking pool bike storage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly bbq/grill business center carport cc payments e-payments guest parking internet access internet cafe online portal

WELCOME TO SANCERRE APARTMENTS

THE PERFECT PLACE TO CALL HOME Accent Better Living. Better Life. Resting in the stunning hills of Woodinville, Sancerre Apartment Homes melds the old-world charm of the French countryside with contemporary comforts and convenience. Our one and two bedroom apartment homes boast brand new designer interiors with upgrades such as plank flooring throughout*, Moen fixtures, fully equipped kitchens with GE stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry*, granite countertops*, custom two-tone paint, cozy wood burning fireplace, designer lighting and mirrored wardrobe doors. Residents can take a dip in our shimmering swimming pool or relax in our year round spa! They can unwind in our 24 hour state of-the-art fitness center or grab their bike out of the brand new indoor controlled access bike storage and enjoy a peaceful ride through the wineries. For your convenience we also offer a business center, pet waste stations and a picnic area with barbecues. Come and see why Sancerre Apartments should be your new home!