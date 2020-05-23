Amenities
WELCOME TO SANCERRE APARTMENTS\nTHE PERFECT PLACE TO CALL HOME Accent Better Living. Better Life. Resting in the stunning hills of Woodinville, Sancerre Apartment Homes melds the old-world charm of the French countryside with contemporary comforts and convenience. Our one and two bedroom apartment homes boast brand new designer interiors with upgrades such as plank flooring throughout*, Moen fixtures, fully equipped kitchens with GE stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry*, granite countertops*, custom two-tone paint, cozy wood burning fireplace, designer lighting and mirrored wardrobe doors. Residents can take a dip in our shimmering swimming pool or relax in our year round spa! They can unwind in our 24 hour state of-the-art fitness center or grab their bike out of the brand new indoor controlled access bike storage and enjoy a peaceful ride through the wineries. For your convenience we also offer a business center, pet waste stations and a picnic area with barbecues. Come and see why Sancerre Apartments should be your new home!