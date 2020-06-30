9927 NE 144th Ln 802

Amenities

Unit 802 Available 11/15/19 Upscale Kirkland Condo 2 bed/1.5 bath - Property Id: 165333



Modern two room condo at prime location in Kirkland in a quiet neighborhood. Minutes from 405, 522 and Burke-Gilman trail. Schools, shopping, restaurants and waterfront activities nearby. It is a top corner unit for more privacy with 2 assigned parking spots.



Beautiful hardwood floor in the open living area. Lots of light makes it bright even in the dullest of the days. Updated and open kitchen layout flows onto patio that looks out to wide common area lawn with lush landscaping and view of the green belt. Upgraded stainless steel appliances with glass cook top.



Spacious master and second bedroom. One full bath with walk in tub/shower. Additional powder room attached to spacious walk in closet. Large size storage in patio as well.



Rent includes garbage and sewage. Tenant pays water and electric.

No Pets Allowed



