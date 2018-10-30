9907 Ne 124th St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

1 bedroom 1 bath condo with beautiful hardwood floors and designer paint. Stay cool in the summer with A/C, a private patio, a swimming pool, and a water stream facing shady evergreens. Thermostat can be controlled by your smartphone. Walk-in closet offers plenty of storage space. Laundry room is just down the hall. There's also a separate storage unit. Patio has easy gate access as well. Large community room can be used to host your events.



The unit is in a quiet neighborhood, 15 minute walk to Juanita Beach Park, close to shopping centers, and has easy access to I-405. Reserved parking spot plus plenty of guest parking for friends and family. Dogs and cats are welcome with an additional pet deposit.



Owner pays HOA + water + sewage. Tenant responsible for electric.



Text (425) 341-3567 for details.