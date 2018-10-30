All apartments in Kirkland
9907 Ne 124th St

9907 Northeast 124th Street · (425) 341-3567
Location

9907 Northeast 124th Street, Kirkland, WA 98034
South Juanita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 815 · Avail. Jul 6

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
1 bedroom 1 bath condo with beautiful hardwood floors and designer paint. Stay cool in the summer with A/C, a private patio, a swimming pool, and a water stream facing shady evergreens. Thermostat can be controlled by your smartphone. Walk-in closet offers plenty of storage space. Laundry room is just down the hall. There's also a separate storage unit. Patio has easy gate access as well. Large community room can be used to host your events.

The unit is in a quiet neighborhood, 15 minute walk to Juanita Beach Park, close to shopping centers, and has easy access to I-405. Reserved parking spot plus plenty of guest parking for friends and family. Dogs and cats are welcome with an additional pet deposit.

Owner pays HOA + water + sewage. Tenant responsible for electric.

Text (425) 341-3567 for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9907 Ne 124th St have any available units?
9907 Ne 124th St has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9907 Ne 124th St have?
Some of 9907 Ne 124th St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9907 Ne 124th St currently offering any rent specials?
9907 Ne 124th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9907 Ne 124th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9907 Ne 124th St is pet friendly.
Does 9907 Ne 124th St offer parking?
Yes, 9907 Ne 124th St does offer parking.
Does 9907 Ne 124th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9907 Ne 124th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9907 Ne 124th St have a pool?
Yes, 9907 Ne 124th St has a pool.
Does 9907 Ne 124th St have accessible units?
No, 9907 Ne 124th St does not have accessible units.
Does 9907 Ne 124th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9907 Ne 124th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 9907 Ne 124th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9907 Ne 124th St has units with air conditioning.
