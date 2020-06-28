All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 9905 NE 124th St. unit 708.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
9905 NE 124th St. unit 708
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:14 AM

9905 NE 124th St. unit 708

9905 Northeast 124th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
South Juanita
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9905 Northeast 124th Street, Kirkland, WA 98034
South Juanita

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to The Village at Juanita in desirable Kirkland - Lovely condominium community in a park like setting. Walking score a 10 plus to Juanita Beach and Juanita Village. Just minutes to Totem Lake Village and Woodinville wine country. Easy communte to I-405 Google and Microsoft.

End-unit top-floor condo available in Kirkland. Two bedrooms, including spacious master bedroom with 3/4 bath and sliding door to balcony. Updated kitchen includes cherry cabinets and natural stone counter tops. Dining room opens to generous living room with sliding door to 25-foot balcony. All this plus in-unit full-size washer & dryer, full guest bathroom, assigned parking space & storage locker. Community amenities include outdoor pool, athletic court and recreational room. Water, sewer and garbage included.

Deposit equal to one month's rent
Renters insurance required

Pets are welcome on a case by case basis.

Please call Debbie to view at 206-999-0336

(RLNE5124794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9905 NE 124th St. unit 708 have any available units?
9905 NE 124th St. unit 708 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 9905 NE 124th St. unit 708 have?
Some of 9905 NE 124th St. unit 708's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9905 NE 124th St. unit 708 currently offering any rent specials?
9905 NE 124th St. unit 708 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9905 NE 124th St. unit 708 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9905 NE 124th St. unit 708 is pet friendly.
Does 9905 NE 124th St. unit 708 offer parking?
Yes, 9905 NE 124th St. unit 708 offers parking.
Does 9905 NE 124th St. unit 708 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9905 NE 124th St. unit 708 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9905 NE 124th St. unit 708 have a pool?
Yes, 9905 NE 124th St. unit 708 has a pool.
Does 9905 NE 124th St. unit 708 have accessible units?
No, 9905 NE 124th St. unit 708 does not have accessible units.
Does 9905 NE 124th St. unit 708 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9905 NE 124th St. unit 708 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9905 NE 124th St. unit 708 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9905 NE 124th St. unit 708 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sancerre Apartments
12648 NE 144th St
Kirkland, WA 98034
Hidden River Townhomes
10013 NE 130th Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
Chelsea at Juanita Village
11718 97th Ln NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Salix Juanita Village
9740 NE 119th Way
Kirkland, WA 98034
Voda
207 Park Lane
Kirkland, WA 98033
Woodlake Apartments
11400 NE 132nd St
Kirkland, WA 98034
VILLAGGIO ON YARROW BAY
4311 Lake Washington Blvd NE
Kirkland, WA 98033
128 on State
128 State St S
Kirkland, WA 98033

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 BedroomsKirkland 2 Bedrooms
Kirkland Apartments with BalconyKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus