9905 NE 124th St. unit 708

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to The Village at Juanita in desirable Kirkland - Lovely condominium community in a park like setting. Walking score a 10 plus to Juanita Beach and Juanita Village. Just minutes to Totem Lake Village and Woodinville wine country. Easy communte to I-405 Google and Microsoft.



End-unit top-floor condo available in Kirkland. Two bedrooms, including spacious master bedroom with 3/4 bath and sliding door to balcony. Updated kitchen includes cherry cabinets and natural stone counter tops. Dining room opens to generous living room with sliding door to 25-foot balcony. All this plus in-unit full-size washer & dryer, full guest bathroom, assigned parking space & storage locker. Community amenities include outdoor pool, athletic court and recreational room. Water, sewer and garbage included.



Deposit equal to one month's rent

Renters insurance required



Pets are welcome on a case by case basis.



Please call Debbie to view at 206-999-0336



